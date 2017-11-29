Pacers Assign Anigbogu to Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have assigned center Ike Anigbogu to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers affiliate in the NBA G-League.

The Pacers drafted Anigbogu, a 6-10 center out of UCLA with the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old rookie has appeared in six games this season with the Pacers, amassing four points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes of action.

Anigbogu started two games while on a previous assignment in Fort Wayne, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 68.8 percent from the field (11-of-16).