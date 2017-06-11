Pacemate Auditions: FAQs

Q. What should I wear to both the audition workshops and auditions?

A. A two-piece dance outfit with flesh-colored tights. Midriff and legs must be exposed. No baggy clothing and no lingerie. You may wear any kind of dance shoe (preferred footwear- jazz shoes, jazz boots or sneakers- no wedge sneakers or bare feet). Please be sure they have non-marking soles. No high heels. No jewelry (stud earrings are acceptable). No tank tops or cut-off T-shirts. Must look professional. All tattoos must be covered up. Hair and make-up must be 'game night ready' - COME TO AUDITIONS LOOKING GLAMOUROUS! Please wear hair down- no pony tails. Those candidates that make the finals will be asked to wear their own Pacers-themed apparel/colors to the final audition showcase (midriff bearing top with shorts/skirt). Finalists will also be asked to have a pair of plain black and/or navy lycra/spandex shorts for the showcase as well.

Also, if you are selected as a finalist on July 17, a photo shoot will take place after the actual audition. These photos will be used for online voting on pacers.com throughout the audition process. Finalists will be provided with attire for the photo shoot.