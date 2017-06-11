Pacemate Auditions: FAQs
Q. What should I wear to both the audition workshops and auditions?
A. A two-piece dance outfit with flesh-colored tights. Midriff and legs must be exposed. No baggy clothing and no lingerie. You may wear any kind of dance shoe (preferred footwear- jazz shoes, jazz boots or sneakers- no wedge sneakers or bare feet). Please be sure they have non-marking soles. No high heels. No jewelry (stud earrings are acceptable). No tank tops or cut-off T-shirts. Must look professional. All tattoos must be covered up. Hair and make-up must be 'game night ready' - COME TO AUDITIONS LOOKING GLAMOUROUS! Please wear hair down- no pony tails. Those candidates that make the finals will be asked to wear their own Pacers-themed apparel/colors to the final audition showcase (midriff bearing top with shorts/skirt). Finalists will also be asked to have a pair of plain black and/or navy lycra/spandex shorts for the showcase as well.
Also, if you are selected as a finalist on July 17, a photo shoot will take place after the actual audition. These photos will be used for online voting on pacers.com throughout the audition process. Finalists will be provided with attire for the photo shoot.
Q. If I make the team, what is the commitment?
A. If you are selected, you will be contracted with the Indiana Pacemates from the date of auditions until the date of the next auditions (Summer 2017). Indiana Pacemates perform at all Pacers home games (preseason, regular and post-season included). Dancers must be able to attend practices twice a week beginning immediately following auditions (tentatively scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00-10:00pm). If selected, dancers must also have reliable transportation to rehearsals and games. Members are also asked to participate in appearances and various events on behalf of Pacers Sports & Entertainment throughout the contracted season.
Q. What should I expect after being selected as a member of the 2017-18 Indiana Pacemates?
- Being a member of the NBA's first dance team!
- Experiencing the excitement of performing in front of over 18,000 Pacers fans at every home game.
- Local & national media exposure - Just during the week of auditions, we have 1,000,000 hits on our website. Yes, 1 MILLION!!!!
- Potential travel opportunities! In the past 10 seasons, the Pacemates have traveled to Kosovo, Bosnia, Vienna, London, Iceland, Norway, Ft. Lewis in Texas, Seattle, South Dakota, Las Vegas, China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Canada and more!
- Acting as a role model and making a positive impact on the Indianapolis & surrounding communities by participating in various events
- Enjoying numerous perks such as professional hair make-overs and hair care by Salon 01- the Official Salon of the Indiana Pacemates, professional make-up application lessons by MAC, professional photography sessions, and so much more!
- Getting paid for something that you love to do!
- Making lifelong friends with your teammates!
- Are there height and weight requirements?
A. No, but fitness is very important. You must be in good physical condition and proportioned for your height. We recommend that you follow a regular exercise program and balanced diet leading up to auditions and throughout the season if selected.
Q. Is there a maximum age limit to be an Indiana Pacemate?
A. No. The minimum age is 18 years old, but there is no maximum age. The current team ranges from 19-29 years of age.
Q. What will the coach/judges look for during auditions?
A. Candidates will be judged on appearance, glamour, fitness, dance ability, style, speaking ability, strength and execution of choreography, energy and projection.
Q. Is being an Indiana Pacemate a full-time job?
A. No. Members of the Indiana Pacemates are either full-time students, hold full-time jobs or are full-time moms! The Pacemates get paid for their practice time, games and appearances.
Q. Do current team members have to re-audition?
A. Yes. Everyone must go through the audition process each season and no one is guaranteed a place on the team.
