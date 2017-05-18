Pacers to Participate in Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League

Orlando, Fla. – The Orlando Magic will host the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League at the team’s practice court at the Amway Center from July 1-6, 2017. The 20-game, six-day event will feature teams from the Orlando Magic, along with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be the 14th year that Orlando has hosted a summer league.

Each team will play five games over the six-day event, with a championship day being played on the final day of the league. A point system will establish the standings leading up to the final day, with eight points awarded each game based on: four points for winning the game and one point for winning a quarter (in the event of a tied quarter, each team will receive 0.5 points). In the event of ties in seeding heading into championship day, three tiebreakers will be in place: 1) total point differential; 2) total points allowed; 3) coin flip.

Due to space limitations, the event is not open to the public and will be open only to the media and professional team/league personnel. Fans can access box scores, game recaps and cumulative statistics by visiting www.orlandomagic.com.

Broadcast information for the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League will be released at a later date.

The Pacers' complete game schedule for the Southwest Airlines Orlando Pro Summer League is listed below. Rosters will be released at a later date.

PACERS 2017 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 1: Pacers vs Orlando | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2: Pacers vs Charlotte | 5:00 PM ET

Monday, July 3: Pacers vs Miami | 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4: Pacers vs Dallas | 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 6 (Championship Day): Pacers vs TBD | Time TBD

All games will be played at the Amway Center on the Magic practice court.