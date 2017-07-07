Oladipo/Sabonis/Collison Press Conference
July 7, 2017 - New Pacers players Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, and Darren Collison were joined by Kevin Pritchard and Nate McMillan for their introductory press conference.
Presser 170707
Oladipo/Sabonis/Collison Press Conference
July 7, 2017 - New Pacers players Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, and Darren Collison were joined by Kevin Pritchard and Nate McMillan for their introductory press conference.
| 28:48
Victor Oladipo on Being Back in Indiana, Growth
July 7, 2017 - New Pacers guard Victor Oladipo met with Pacers.com's Wheat Hotchkiss and discussed his feelings on returning to Indiana, as well as how far he's come as an NBA player.
| 01:57
Darren Collison Shares His Thoughts on Rejoining the Pacers
July 7, 2017 - Pacers guard Darren Collison talks about rejoining the Pacers in free agency and how he feels he can be a leader on a young roster.
| 02:49
Domantas Sabonis on Joining Indiana, Improving His Game
July 7, 2017 - Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis talks with Pacers.com about finding out about the trade, his rookie season, and how he feels he can improve with the Pacers.
| 01:46
Chad Buchanan on Joining Indiana's Front Office
July 7, 2017 - New Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan spoke with Pacers.com's Wheat Hotchkiss and discussed his relationship with Kevin Pritchard and why he came to the franchise.
| 03:31
New Players Introductory Press Conference
The Pacers held an introductory press conference for Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, and Domantas Sabonis on Friday afternoon.
They were joined by Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, and Pacers head coach Nate McMillan.
PHOTO GALLERY: Oladipo/Sabonis/Collins Introductory Press Conference »
You can watch the entire press conference and one-on-one interviews with each player and new Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan in the video player above.