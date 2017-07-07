New Players Introductory Press Conference

The Pacers held an introductory press conference for Darren Collison, Victor Oladipo, and Domantas Sabonis on Friday afternoon.

They were joined by Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard, and Pacers head coach Nate McMillan.

PHOTO GALLERY: Oladipo/Sabonis/Collins Introductory Press Conference »

You can watch the entire press conference and one-on-one interviews with each player and new Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan in the video player above.