New Pacers Team Store Opens Friday

The new Pacers Team Store at Bankers Life Fieldhouse officially opened at 9:00 AM on Friday, Sept. 29. At the same time, a new merchandise website launched at PacersTeamStore.com.

The area formerly known as the Home Court Gift Shop underwent a major renovation this summer, designed to give the space a contemporary look and feel to compliment its elevated product assortment and help focus on customer experience.

To celebrate the reopening of the space, the first 200 customers to visit the Team Store on Friday received 20% off their purchase.

The new store will prominently feature Pacers gear from Nike, the new official on-court apparel provider of the NBA.

The store will also have exclusive product assortments from key brands like '47, New Era, and Under Armour, a new NBA licensee.

Fans can also expect the continuation of Game Night Specials for both home and away games, a popular promotion that offers special discounts on select merchandise on game days both online and in the store.

