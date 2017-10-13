Pacers Pick up Options on Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have picked up the team options on the contracts of center Myles Turner (fourth year) and forward Domantas Sabonis (third year).

Turner was drafted by the Pacers with the 11th pick in 2015 and has posted career averages of 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Sabonis, acquired via a trade with the Thunder over the offseason, finished his rookie season last year averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, starting in 66 games for Oklahoma City.