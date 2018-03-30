Mark's Mailbag: 3-Seed Chances, Who is Most Valuable?

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Q. Do you think the Pacers can move back into the 3 seed?

— WineSherpa

A. I do, but won't bet the farm on it. Not that I have a farm, but you know what I mean.

They are 1/2 game behind Cleveland in third, and percentage points behind Philadelphia in fourth. The Cavs have won four of their past five games and have just two road games remaining — one of them against the Knicks. Philly has won eight in a row. It just lost Joel Embiid for at least the rest of the regular season, but its schedule is easy enough it might be able to overcome that.

— Noah

A. I think it might be. "Fun" usually directly relates to record. The more wins, the more fun, even for the media. Everyone is in a better mood after wins.

This team is unique, though, in its chemistry and spirit. That was apparent to me on media day, if not before. The enthusiasm and camaraderie was that apparent. Usually, even on really good teams, somebody is unhappy with their role or doubting the coaches. I don't see that with this team.

Q. On average, how many refs are fired or quit every year?

— Terry

A. I checked with someone from the NBA and they were nice enough to send the answer in a chart. After all, we're a full-service mailbag service, with weekend delivery.

Departure from prior year New hires for this season 2013-14 1 2 2014-15 3 3 2015-16 4 3 2016-17 4 4 2017-18 2 4

Q. I have noticed that every time Bojan Bogdanovic shows up with a three- or four-day facial hair growth, he shoots the lights out. When he is clean shaven, not so good. The Samson effect?

— Dudley

A. I can't say I've noticed this, but there could be something to it. I did notice, however, that he was clean-shaven in Sacramento on Thursday, and scored 25 points. But I guess there are exceptions to every rule.

If your theory is correct, he should go James Harden on everyone for the playoffs.

Q. Thaddeus Young is eight of his last 30 from three but has clearly been more effective around the rim. Do you believe he should eliminate the 3-point shot from his game, similar to what he did when he was with the Nets?

— Joe

A. Your stat is a little off, but your question is valid.

Young has now hit seven of his previous 34 3-point shots after hitting his only attempt at Sacramento. He's shooting .326 from behind the arc for the season and has already attempted more (178) than in any of his 11 NBA seasons.

I find myself thinking he should attempt fewer of them, too. He ranks fifth on the team in total attempts, behind Oladipo (412), Bogdanovic (361), Stephenson (208), and Collison (190). It should be pointed out, however, that Young leads the team in minutes played, because he hasn't missed a game.

Overall, the Pacers probably don't shoot enough 3-pointers. They take six fewer per game than opponents but rank sixth in the NBA in accuracy (.367). Too often it seems they trade two for three and can't make up for their lack of threes.

Young, however, isn't a prime candidate to be taking more. His percentage ranks ninth among the Pacers who have attempted 30 or more, while his per-game attempts (2.3) rank sixth. His awkward shooting form contributes to the perception that he takes too many. I don't get his shooting form, with the sideways stance while moving the ball from right to left before he shoots. It reminds me of Jim Furyk's golf swing.

Young shot a career-high .381 from the 3-point line last season, which probably inspires him to keep shooting them this season. He was hitting better than 40 percent midway through the season, then hurt the wrist on his shooting hand. He's been erratic throughout his career, though. He hit .233 two seasons ago in Brooklyn, and .330 the year before that. That makes it difficult to determine how many he should shoot. You never know what to expect.

I would put his current percentage (.326) as the bare minimum for his volume of attempts, however.

While we're on the topic, the Pacers' best 3-point shooter is rookie TJ Leaf. He's hit .462 of his 39 attempts. It's not a fluke. He hit .466 of his attempts his only season in college. I consider him a great shooter, better than good. He's got the coaches-son form going for him, and as he gets stronger and earns more minutes, should be a legitimate 3-point threat.

Q. Would you agree that Cory Joseph is the backup guard the Pacers needed on the back-to-back Eastern Conference Finalist teams? Thinking of C.J. Watson, D.J. Augustin, etc.

— Ted

A. Yes, Joseph would have been a great addition to the conference finalist teams of 2013 and '14. Augustin averaged 4.3 points for the '13 team. He's been erratic throughout his career, but wasn't particularly effective that season. Watson was solid on the '14 team, averaging 6.6 points, but neither of them brought what Joseph has brought.

Joseph averages 8 points and has an assist-to-turnover ratio better than 3-to-1. And that doesn't speak to his defense and hustle plays, such as grabbing long rebounds.

Q. I have been so pleasantly surprised with this year's team! But I must say, having Slick back was a breath of fresh air! He always makes me calm during stressful situations. Now with the end of the season nigh, anything that happens will be an awesome treat!

In your opinion, who has the better year? Darren Collison and his amazing assist-to-turnover ratio? Or Victor who has surprised all? Thank you for your time. Keep writing the good stuff.

— Jared

A. I guess you'd have to pick Oladipo as the team's MVP. His scoring average (23.2) has surprised most people, but his contributions go beyond that. He's established himself as a clutch shooter (although he's still a little shaky at the foul line) as well as an outstanding defender. He leads the NBA in steals and ranks among the leaders in deflections.

Collison has been exceptional, too. He leads the NBA in 3-point shooting and assist-to-turnover ratio. He had a legitimate shot at the 50-40-90 club, for the small group of players who hit 50 percent of their field goal attempts, 40 percent of their 3-point shots, and 90 percent of their foul shots. His free throw percentage is now .877, and he won't have time to get it back up to 90.

Q. Will the Pacers' outstanding ability to come back from double digit deficits as well as win close games translate into the playoffs?

— David

A. I've been wondering this myself. I don't think they should get the idea in their head they can continue to do it. It's not going to work every time.

The competition is better, obviously, and the game slows down. That makes it more difficult to overcome deficits. Then again, we did see the Cavs overcome a huge halftime deficit to the Pacers in Game 3 of the playoffs last season. Comebacks certainly happen in the playoffs, but I would guess they are less common.

Still, their poise in late-game moments should give them confidence in the postseason.

Q. Can (will) Thad ever be that dude every night — 18/8 at least — and lock down our power forward spot? We see glimpses here and there, but he also has nights and stat lines like he's the George Hill of power forwards. Is it too late to say he can be a stud starting power forward on a contender?

— Nick

A. I think by now he's what he is. A great role player capable of stepping up and having big games. He's not a good enough shooter to be "the" guy, nor does he have that personality. He's a great supplementary player, but not the centerpiece. And he's OK with that, far as I can tell.

He slumped for a while, but lately has been really good — averaging 15.2 points on 54 percent shooting and 8.3 rebounds over the previous nine games. He also ranks third in the NBA in deflections (3.6), one spot ahead of Oladipo, both behind league-leader Paul George.

That's plenty for this team, which has good balance and plenty of weapons.

Q. Last game against the Heat, Nate McMillan played a small-ball lineup and it worked out well. Do you see Nate using small-ball more or less in the playoffs? Surely it depends on matchups, but do you think he'll adjust or stick to what he knows works?

— Surya

A. I think he'll go with matchups, particularly to close games. But I don't think there will be many times when Turner or Sabonis are not in the game. The Pacers are a mediocre rebounding team, and need all the help they can get in that regard. Beyond that, Turner brings needed 3-point shooting, and Sabonis brings a low-post scoring threat who can step out and hit the occasional jumper.

Q. I would like your thoughts about Glenn Robinson III. I was really expecting a lot from him this season, but he got hurt. Do you think that he needs more time to readjust to the game and being aggressive again?

— Luciano

A. It's been nearly a lost season for Robinson to this point. That's a shame, given how hard he worked over the summer and the potential he showed late last season.

Robinson is averaging just 3.2 points on 39 percent shooting in the 17 games he has played. He's obviously capable of more than that. He hasn't gotten many minutes since returning from his injury, and with Bogdanovic playing well lately there hasn't been many opportunities. You never know, though, the playoffs might offer a new life for him.

Q. Do you think Nate will change the game plan to include Myles into the rotation in the fourth like he should? Also, will Nate have Myles get more shots so he is more effective? He only gets the ball minimally during games.

— Josh

A. This qualifies as a loaded question. You obviously believe Turner should get more opportunities.

I think one of the things McMillan has done well this season is remain flexible during games and finish with whoever is playing well or is most appropriate for the matchups. That sometimes means Sabonis finishes instead of Turner, and I don't have a problem with that.

Over the last four games, Turner has averaged seven points on 26 percent shooting and four rebounds in 32 minutes. That's not a good resume to argue for a larger role.

Q. What changed with Myles setting screens? He's much more effective.

— EY

A. I have to be honest, I really haven't noticed improvement. But setting screens is a two-man job. Not only does someone have to set a good, solid screen, the ballhandler has to time it correctly. Too often a ballhandler isn't patient enough and doesn't wait for the screen to be set.

