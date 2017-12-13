Major Event Announcement - December 13, 2017

Posted: Dec 13, 2017

Editor's Note: We will stream this announcement live at 4:00 PM on both the Pacers Facebook page and in the Pacers app. The stream will also be embedded on this page.

WHAT:
Major event announcement

WHERE:
Entry Pavilion, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

WHEN:
4:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 13

WHO:
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Pacers Sports & Entertainment Owner Herbert Simon
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett
Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard
PS&E President and COO Rick Fuson

