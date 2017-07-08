Mad Ants Unveil New Look at Three Rivers Festival Parade

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, have changed their colors to blue and gold with gray as an accent. The franchise's new look was unveiled at the Three Rivers Festival Parade on Saturday by Mad Ants staff, Drum line, Dance team and a new blue version of the Mad Ant mascot.

By altering the color scheme from the previous maroon, gold, and black, the Mad Ants will become more visually tied to their NBA affiliate, the Indiana Pacers.

The structure of the team logo and additional marks will remain unchanged and continue to serve as inspirational reminders of General "Mad" Anthony Wayne and the history of Fort Wayne. In addition to the changes to the logo and mascot, the Mad Ants will unveil new uniforms reflecting the color change in time for the start of the 2017-18 season.

"We are very excited to unveil our new look," said Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann. "While we felt it was important to become more visually aligned with the Pacers, we knew it was equally important to maintain our strong connection to the Fort Wayne community."

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have been owned and operated by the Indiana Pacers since 2015, and are set to begin their 11th season of play this November in the newly rebranded NBA G League. For ticket information call 260-469-4667.