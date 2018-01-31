Leaf Leads Day of Service at Wheeler Mission

After spending Tuesday afternoon getting shots up at the St. Vincent Center, Pacers rookie forward TJ Leaf headed a few blocks north on Delaware Street to help serve the less fortunate.

Leaf led a team of volunteers from Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in a Day of Service at the Wheeler Mission Ministries, serving a warm dinner to a group of roughly 30 men.

Wheeler Mission helps the homeless in Indiana. Wheeler is a non-denominational, Christian, social services organization which provides critically needed goods and services to the homeless, poor, and needy of central Indiana without regard to race, color, sexual orientation, creed, national origin, or religion.

Leaf, two members of the Indiana Pacemates, Pacers mascot Boomer and several employees of both Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana plated and served dinners of roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, a roll, and cake to the men, many of whom are currently in recovery programs.

The warm meal was especially welcome on this chilly winter night. In fact, there was so much food that anyone who wanted a second plate was able to receive an extra helping.

"It's the people we're around every day, it's the people that support us," Leaf said. "It's really important that we try to give back to all those people who are struggling or are in times where they're trying to turn their life around."