Jerry Baker Rejoins Pacers as Public Address Announcer

INDIANAPOLIS – Fifty years after serving as the first voice of the Indiana Pacers, that voice is back with the team.

The Pacers announced Thursday that Jerry Baker, the team's original radio voice, has been selected as the primary public address announcer at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for games during the upcoming National Basketball Association season.

Baker called Pacers games on the radio from team's inception in 1967 through 1972, then moved over to television for the Pacers from 1972-77. He also did Pacers telecasts in the '90s, capturing the Pacers' playoff runs through most of that decade.

Baker was chosen from applications and tryouts among nearly 100 candidates vying to replace previous public address announcer Michael Grady, who is leaving to take a position with the Brooklyn Nets.

"For long-time Pacers fans, Jerry Baker's voice is synonymous with the history of the blue and gold," said Dean Heaviland, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Game Operations. "He also has one of the most distinctive voices in all of sports. But more than that, Jerry is a seasoned professional who also will bring passion, energy and knowledge to Fieldhouse audiences."

Baker, who also has been a long-time television host of the State Finals of the Indiana High School Athletic Association's boys and girls tournaments, is a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and was awarded its Silver Medal. He is also a member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame and is a former ISSA broadcaster of the year. Baker also is well known as a longtime member of the Indianapolis 500 Radio Network.

A native of Sullivan, Indiana, he holds a degree in broadcasting from Indiana State University.

He and his wife Ramona, reside in Indianapolis.