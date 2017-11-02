Indiana Pacers, Fever Announce Partnership to Stand up to Bullying at Event Honoring Tamika Catchings

Indianapolis, IN — From funds raised through the Fever Cares Bowling Tournament, the Pacers Foundation has provided a grant to fund Playworks Indiana's Real Players Don't Bully social media and outreach campaign. This two month long digitally driven campaign leverages celebrity influencers and community leaders to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. The Indiana Pacers and Fever have put up their defense against bullying. They, like Playworks, are committed to ensuring that all children make healthy lifestyle choices both inside and outside the classroom.

"The Pacers Foundation is proud to support and stand with our teams, athletes and Playworks in launching this anti-bullying campaign," said Foundation chair Rick Fuson.

"It is important that all children feel safe, supported and included. We are thrilled to partner with the Pacers and Fever to show Hoosier kids that real players don't bully" says Playworks Indiana's Executive Director, Jo Bender Yocum, "we are lucky to have professional sports organizations in our state that are so dedicated to the success and well-being of children."

Former Indiana Fever and WNBA MVP, Tamika Catchings announced the partnership at Playworks Indiana's Get in the Game event where she was honored with the Playworks Inspiring Leadership Award.