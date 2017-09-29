Glenn Robinson III Sustains Leg Injury in Practice

Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III suffered an injury to his lower left leg on Friday when he landed awkwardly after attacking the basket in a practice scrimmage.

Robinson was expressionless, his forehead resting against his hand, as he was taken from the St. Vincent Center practice court on the back of a cart to have X-rays. His ankle and calf were wrapped in an elastic bandage.

"We really don't know exactly what all has happened," Pacers coach Nate McMillan told reporters. "Hopefully it's just a tweak and nothing serious."

Robinson is projected to be a backup wing for the Pacers in the upcoming season. McMillan said he has been pleased with his play so far in training camp.

"He's been working, attacking, he's been showing some growth," McMillan said. "We're just hopeful things are not bad and he can be ready as soon as possible."

