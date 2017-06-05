Glenn Robinson III Showcases Smarts on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

On Sunday night, prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Glenn Robinson III made an appearance on Kimmel's pregame show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night".

During Robinson III's segment, GR3 teamed up with fellow Michigan product and Pacers alum Jalen Rose to represent the Wolverines in a trivia competition against UConn standouts Andre Drummond and Caron Butler.

The game, titled "College Knowledge", got off to a rough start when neither team could come up with an answer for the first three questions.

But after Rose correctly identified the inventor of basketball as Dr. James Naismith, team Michigan got rolling. GR3 — the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Champion — closed out the game with two correct answers, first by buzzing in that the element K is potassium, then by answering Thomas Jefferson to seal the game.

Although his game-winner on Kimmel might not have been as exciting as his last-second shot against the Hawks this season, it was an impressive victory nonetheless.

Robinson III's appearance made him the second Pacers player in the past few weeks to appear on Kimmel's program. On May 15, Paul George stopped by for an interview with the late-night host.