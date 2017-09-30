Pacers on Glenn Robinson III's Leg Injury
Sept. 29, 2017 - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan, guard Victor Oladipo, and forward Domantas Sabonis discuss forward Glenn Robinson III's lower left injury sustained during Friday's practice.
Glenn Robinson III Injury Update
Indiana Pacers guard/forward Glenn Robinson III sustained a left high ankle sprain during Friday's training camp practice.
Initial evaluation indicates he will miss approximately eight weeks. The evaluation will be updated as warranted through the rehabilitation process.