Glenn Robinson III to Appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night"

On Sunday night, prior to the tipoff of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Glenn Robinson III will make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's pregame show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night."

From the looks of Robinson III's tweets about his appearance, he'll be participating in the recurring Kimmel segment of reading mean tweets about himself.

Robinson III — the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion — will be the second Pacers player to appear on Kimmel's program in recent weeks, with Paul George stopping by on May 15.

Be sure to catch Robinson III's appearance, which is scheduled to air Sunday evening at 7 PM ET.