George and Teammates Shine at Caroline Symmes Memorial Celebrity Softball Game

On Thursday night, what started with a chance of rain ended up being the perfect evening for summer softball, as Paul George and a number of his Pacers teammates were joined by Robert Mathis and company for the ninth annual Caroline Symmes Celebrity Softball Challenge.

"I was praying all day long that the storm we had yesterday wouldn't come through," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan before the game. "Another beautiful day here in the park and another opportunity for us to have some fun and make some wishes and some dreams come true and that's what it's all about."

At Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis, players and local media personalities gathered to help raise money for the Indiana Children's Wish Fund, which grants wishes to Indiana children, ages 3-18, who suffer from life-threatening illnesses. Many wishes were being granted on Thursday night as the kids had a chance to be pinch runners for their favorite athletes, get autographs from players, and greet the teams coming out of the tunnels during introductions.

"I've been aware of the Indiana Children's Wish Fund for some time, and seeing them put smiles on kids' faces is great," FOX Sports Indiana sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson said. "Some children have a lot of things going against them, and if this organization can do just a little bit to make things better for those kids and their families it makes it worthwhile."

This year's format was a changeup. Instead of pitting Pacers vs. Colts players, it was Paul George's team, the Softball Sluggers, against Mathis' squad, the Home Run Hitters. Both teams had a mixture of Pacers players, Colts players, and media members, all trying to recover their baseball and softball skills that for most of them, were buried pretty deep.

Georges Niang, who suited up for Mathis' Home Run Hitters, estimated he hadn't played baseball since the seventh grade. "I'm just going to try to swing and hit home runs, which I'm sure won't happen," Niang said with a mouth full of sunflower seeds.

Pacers greats Danny Granger, Jermaine O'Neal, George McGinnis, Darnell Hillman, and Bob Netolicky were all in attendance, helping George's team try to get a win.

Mathis' team struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead, but George's team responded, tying things up in the second inning after Joe Young misjudged a pop fly in right field.

"It's been at least about 10 years (since I played)," Joe Young said. "But you know, I felt good out there, I had my first fall, but you fall down, you get back up."

Young later redeemed himself by firing a laser from the outfield to get Paul George out at first base.

Despite George's team tying the game in the second, Mathis' team led the rest of the way, going on to win 8-2 despite some solid pitching from PG.

But for George, losing the game wasn't all that concerning, since him and his teammates were helping provide a win for the community.

"It's a great event and a great occasion and it gets better every year," George said. "It's bigger than this softball game, we're doing this for the Indiana kids and most importantly, for Caroline."