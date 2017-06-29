NBAE/Getty Images
FOX Sports Indiana Wins Two Emmy Awards, Five Nominations
FOX Sports Indiana won two Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards last week for its coverage of Pacers basketball. Producer Max Leinwand took home the trophy in the live sports producer category, and director Jamie Berns won for director, live or live to tape. Berns won for the second year in a row. The network was nominated for an all-time best five awards.
Winners
- Live Sports Producer: Hickory Night: Knicks vs. Pacers | Max Leinwand, game producer
- Director – Live or Live to Tape: Pacers Live pregame | Jamie Berns, director
Also Nominated
- Sports Program Series: Pacers Live pregame | Ken Sothman and Jeremiah Johnson
- Editor/News-Sports: Christine Felt
- Director/Sports: Jamie Berns