FOX Sports Indiana Wins Two Emmy Awards, Five Nominations

FOX Sports Indiana won two Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards last week for its coverage of Pacers basketball. Producer Max Leinwand took home the trophy in the live sports producer category, and director Jamie Berns won for director, live or live to tape. Berns won for the second year in a row. The network was nominated for an all-time best five awards.

Winners

Live Sports Producer: Hickory Night: Knicks vs. Pacers | Max Leinwand, game producer

Director – Live or Live to Tape: Pacers Live pregame | Jamie Berns, director

Also Nominated