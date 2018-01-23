The Fort Report: Sumner Makes Professional Debut

Pacers guard Edmond Sumner made his professional debut last week for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League affiliate.

Sumner tore the ACL in his left knee last January as a sophomore at Xavier, but nevertheless elected to declare for the NBA Draft after the season. The Pacers wound up selecting him with the 52nd overall pick in the draft (a selection they acquired from New Orleans in exchange for cash considerations) and signed him to a two-way contract. Sumner has spent the season in Indianapolis rehabbing his knee, but was recently cleared for game action and joined the Mad Ants for Sunday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Sumner started and logged 11 minutes against Miami's G League affiliate, finishing with nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in his first game in nearly a year.

The Mad Ants, meanwhile, stormed back from a 20-point halftime deficit, scoring 78 points over the final two quarters. With the game tied at 130 in the closing seconds, Mad Ants guard Trey McKinney-Jones drew a foul with 1.9 seconds left and made one of two foul shots to lift Fort Wayne to a one-point win.

Jarrod Uthoff led the Mad Ants with 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting and seven rebounds. Walter Lemon Jr. stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Stephan Hicks added 22 points off the bench, DeQuan Jones chipped in 19 points, and rookie forward Ben Moore (the Pacers' other player on a two-way contract) recorded a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mad Ants returned to action on Monday, but fell on the road to Raptors 905 (Toronto's affiliate), 113-95. Jones led Fort Wayne with 29 points in the loss, going 8-for-16 from the field, 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

Lemon was the only other Mad Ants player to reach double figures, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Sumner started once again and played 14 minutes, finishing with eight points on 4-of-9 shooting, one assist, and one steal.

Despite the loss, the Mad Ants have moved back into first place in the Central Division. At 16-13, Fort Wayne is now a half-game ahead of the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee's affilate), who have dropped three straight contests.

Both Lemon and Uthoff remain among the league leaders in the G League. Lemon is currently sixth in scoring (22.4 points per game), 14th in assists (6.2 per contest), and tied for sixth in steals (2.0 per game). Uthoff is tied for 15th in rebounding (8.3 per game) and tied for 18th in blocks (1.3 per contest).

The Mad Ants remain on the road for the rest of this week, visiting the Windy City Bulls (Chicago's affiliate) on Wednesday and the Memphis Hustle (the Grizzlies' affiliate) on Saturday.

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants, and make sure to check out Pacers.com/MadAntsTV » to watch Mad Ants games free online.