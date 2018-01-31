The Fort Report: Mad Ants Reel Off Three Straight Road Wins

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are rolling once again. The Pacers' G League affiliate won three consecutive road games over the past week to improve to 19-13 on the season. The Mad Ants now have a three-game lead in the Central Division.

Last Wednesday, the Mad Ants picked up a 115-106 road win over the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate. Six players scored in double figures in the victory, with Pacers training camp invitee DeQuan Jones leading the way with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds.

Trey McKinney-Jones added 18 points off the bench, Stephan Hicks recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Walter Lemon Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

Pacers two-way player Edmond Sumner got the start in his third game back after rehabbing from a torn ACL sustained last January. The 6-5 rookie guard logged 16 minutes and finished with five points on 2-of-4 shooting, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks.

The Mad Ants returned to action on Saturday, racking up a 118-112 win at the Memphis Hustle (the Grizzlies' G League affiliate). Fort Wayne led 93-68 after three quarters and held on for the victory despite giving up 44 points in the final frame.

Jones again led the Mad Ants in scoring, finishing with 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Fellow Pacers training camp participant Jarrod Uthoff added 17 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Sumner started once again, finishing with seven points on 2-of-5 shooting, five rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes.

Fort Wayne's winning ways continued on Tuesday, when they went into Canton and came away with a 117-113 victory over the Charge, Cleveland's affiliate. Lemon led all scorers with 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting and flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals.

Jones added 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting and eight boards, Hicks scored 22 points off the bench, and Uthoff chipped in 16 points and five rebounds.

Lemon is currently tied for seventh in the G League in scoring at 22.1 points per game and is also tied for fourth in steals (2.2 per game) and 13th in assists (6.2 per contest). Uthoff is tied for 17th in rebounding (8.2 per game) and tied for 16th in blocks (1.4 per contest).

The Mad Ants return to action on Thursday morning, when they host the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee's affiliate) at 11:00 AM ET. They wrap up a brief, two-game homestand on Saturday night against the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn's affiliate).

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants, and make sure to check out Pacers.com/MadAntsTV » to watch Mad Ants games free online.