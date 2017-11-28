The Fort Report: Mad Ants Extend Win Streak to Seven Games

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants picked up two more wins last week, extending their winning streak to seven games. The Mad Ants are 7-1 on the season and own the best record in the NBA G League's Eastern Conference.

Fort Wayne hosted the Maine Red Claws (Boston's G League affiliate) on Friday in the third game of a four-game homestand. The Mad Ants shot 55 percent from the field in a 126-117 win.

Forward Jarrod Uthoff — who participated in training camp last month with the Pacers — had a monster game, racking up 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting, 16 rebounds (six offensive), and three blocks in the victory.

Veteran guard Walter Lemon Jr. added 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and nine assists. DeQuan Jones (23 points and five rebounds), C.J. Fair (16 points and four assists), and Stephan Hicks (14 points) ensured that all five starters scored in double figures for the Mad Ants.

The Mad Ants were back in action two nights later, closing out the homestand with a dramatic 118-116 victory in front of the Northern Arizona Suns, Phoenix's affiliate.

The Mad Ants led by 17 points entering the fourth quarter, but the Suns rallied to tie the game on Josh Gray's jumper with 19.9 seconds remaining. On the next possession, Lemon ran down the clock before driving to the basket. His layup attempt was blocked, but rookie forward Ben Moore — another Pacers training camp participant — flew in from the right corner to come up with the game-winning putback with one second remaining.

Lemon led all scorers with 37 points, going 16-for-25 from the field and 4-for-7 from 3-point range, while also tallying nine rebounds and six assists.

Uthoff added a double-double, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. Fair (18 points), Jones (14 points and five rebounds), Hicks (11 points and six boards), and Je'Lon Hornbeak (11 points) all also reached double figures.

As of Tuesday, Lemon is tied for second in the G League in scoring at 26.5 points per game and is also tied for seventh in steals (2.5 per game). Uthoff is tied for 14th in rebounding at 9.1 boards per contest.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Tuesday night at the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee's affiliate), who is just a game back of Fort Wayne in the Central Division. That game is at 8:00 PM ET. They will then return home to host the Westchester Knicks (New York's affiliate) on Dec. 2 and the Reno Bighorns (Sacramento's affiliate) on Dec. 4.

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants, and make sure to check out Pacers.com/MadAntsTV » to watch Mad Ants games free online.