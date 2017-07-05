Edmond Sumner Signs

The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed Edmond Sumner, the 52nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Sumner was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans and acquired in a draft night trade in exchange for cash considerations. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Sumner, a 6-6, 176-pound guard, played collegiately at Xavier where he had career averages of 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.