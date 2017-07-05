Getty Images
Edmond Sumner Signs
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed Edmond Sumner, the 52nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Sumner was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans and acquired in a draft night trade in exchange for cash considerations. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
PHOTOS: Edmond Sumner Career Gallery »
Sumner, a 6-6, 176-pound guard, played collegiately at Xavier where he had career averages of 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Edmond Sumner on Being Drafted by Pacers, Rehab
June 28, 2017 - Former Xavier guard Edmond Sumner discusses being acquired by the Pacers in a draft night trade and gives an update on his recovery from knee and shoulder surgeries.
