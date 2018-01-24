Domantas Sabonis to Play in Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Second-year forward Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers was named Wednesday to participate in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Challenge the Friday night of All-Star Weekend, Feb. 16-18, in Los Angeles.

"It's great to be going back to be a part of All-Star Weekend," said Sabonis. "I'm happy to represent the Pacers and the state of Indiana. To be able to join Vic makes it even more special."

Sabonis is the Pacers' leading rebounder this season at 8.4 rebounds per game and is averaging 12.3 points per game. He has played in 45 of the Pacers' 47 games this season, with 15 starts.

The game will feature first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. Players are selected by a vote of the league's assistant coaches. The game will be televised nationally by TNT at 9:00 ET.

