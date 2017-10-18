CNO Financial Group to Present $19,000 Check to Pacers Foundation to Support Indiana Youth

Carmel, IN, — CNO Financial Group, the holding company for Bankers Life and other national life and health insurers that serve middle-income working Americans and retirees, will donate $19,300 to the Pacers Foundation through its three-point charity program.

For the 2016-2017 season, CNO Financial pledged to donate $50 to the Pacers Foundation for every three-point shot scored by an Indiana Pacers player at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

A check presentation will be held at the Indiana Pacers' home opener against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 18. During halftime, CNO Financial Group CEO Ed Bonach will once again pledge to donate $50 for each of the Pacers' home three-pointers during the 2017–2018 NBA season.

"For 19 straight years, CNO has been a proud supporter of the Pacers' Foundation as we share a common goal to improve the lives of young people within our community," said Bonach. "It's a great feeling to know that every three-pointer the Pacers score at home goes towards strengthening Indiana's future."

"The call of 'Boom Baby' from our former coach and current radio analyst Bobby Leonard that accompanies each Pacers fieldhouse three-pointer also represents a 'boom, baby' for the multiple organizations receiving Foundation grants to assist at-risk Indiana youth," said Pacers Foundation Board Chairman Rick Fuson. "We are extraordinarily grateful to CNO for this long-standing program that gives us all reason to stand up and cheer."

Since 1999, CNO Financial Group has donated nearly $278,000 to the Pacers Foundation to support its mission to improving the quality of life of youth in Indiana by encouraging them to make winning life choices through contributions and community partnerships.