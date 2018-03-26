Booker Well-Suited for Role with Pacers

Trevor Booker normally wears a custom-tailored suit to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for games. You might say he's over-dressed, but you also might say he takes a business-like approach to his job.

He's well-suited for it. His physical characteristics demand a selfless blue-collar approach to the games, and his entrepreneurial instincts keep him attuned to the world outside of the game and a career after he retires. He's been dressing for success since his second season in the NBA, six years ago, and now has about 50 suits to select from.

"I became interested in business in high school," he said. "Just seeing different people wear suits, I always wondered what everybody did for a living, and it made me wonder what I could do to be like them."

Booker is a part owner or investor in 18 companies with his former Clemson roommate and teammate Jonah Baize, an Evansville native. He describes himself as "a serious entrepreneur," but also qualifies as a serial entrepreneur. He's always on the lookout for opportunity and has a stated goal of becoming a billionaire. With a B.

All of which is well and good and hopefully profitable, but for now the more relevant topic for the Pacers is what the white-collar businessman with the blue-collar game and the purple bruises can do to help them advance in the playoffs.

Booker has arrived like a Christmas bonus since he signed with them on March 3 after Philadelphia released him, immediately becoming a vital part of the playing rotation. More than expected, actually. He was brought in to back up Thaddeus Young at the "four" position, but Domantas Sabonis' ankle injury has opened unexpected minutes behind the foul-prone Myles Turner at "five" as well. Over his 10 games in the various Pacers uniforms, the 6-foot-8 Booker has averaged 17 1/2 minutes, 5.2 points, and 5 rebounds. He also has more assists (10) than turnovers (7), which is a bigger deal than you might think. Dale Davis never accomplished that in his 10 full seasons with the Pacers, and Rik Smits did it just twice in 12 seasons.

Most of all, he contributes a valuable style of play to a team that needs to be more rugged, especially with Sabonis nursing his ankle injury.

"He brings a physicality to the floor," coach Nate McMillan said. "With these injuries and teams playing smaller fives, we've had to play him there some, and he's done a good job for us. It allows us to make adjustments. He's a power forward, but he plays bigger than that."

In other words, he'll be a needed asset in the playoffs, when the games tend to slow down and become more laborious.

"It's a battle in that paint," McMillan said. "You need those guys who will bring that style of basketball to the floor."

Booker fulfilled his job description in Sunday's victory over Miami. He checked in for Turner, who had just picked up his second foul, with 7 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. By the time the period had ended he had accumulated an assist to Thad Young for a five-foot flip in the lane, scored with his off (right) hand on a jump hook from eight feet, grabbed a rebound, picked off a steal, and assisted on Glenn Robinson III's layup.

He added a blocked shot, layup, and rebound in the second quarter, finishing the half with four points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal, a blocked shot, and three fouls in 13 minutes.

He added two rebounds and a layup in the opening 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter, then gave Young a breather for the first 65 seconds of the overtime period, when he added an offensive rebound to his list of holdings, which ultimately totaled six points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 21 1/2 minutes.

Young is probably the least-surprised of all the Pacers about Booker's assets, having played against him for 7 1/2 seasons. Booker replaced Young as Brooklyn's starting "four" last season, when Booker averaged 10 points and eight rebounds for the Nets. If Young needed a reminder, it came in the opening game to this season, when Booker came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds in Brooklyn's loss to the Pacers.

"He's a hard-nosed guy who's going to go out and rebound the basketball," Young said. "He has the ability to score on the block. To make a few jumpers here and there — not consistently, but he gives us the energy and the poise and the passion that we need. When he's stepping out there with that second unit he does a really good job of carving out space and putting guys in the right place."

Booker's plan upon retirement from the NBA includes more than business. He wants to coach. In college. For a major program.

"I want to be the best college coach ever one day," he said. "I think I can do it.

"If that fails, I can always go back to being an entrepreneur."

Booker has no role model among college coaches. He points instead toward Gregg Popovich, San Antonio's veteran of five NBA championships. He has played for Utah's Quin Snyder, who was a Popovich understudy while coaching San Antonio's G League franchise in Austin, Tex., and for Philadelphia's Brett Brown, a former Spurs assistant.

"I really love Pop," he said. "I pay attention to what they're doing. A lot of (coaches) under him break off and do their own thing and bring what they learn from the Spurs to their own team. I've experienced that, and everything is done the right way."

Still, he would rather coach in college than in the NBA — ironically, because the game there is less of a business.

"It will be better for me," he said. "I don't have to worry about the business side of basketball and trading players and all that. I want to get to know my players on a personal level."

