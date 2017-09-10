Bogdanovic and Croatia Bumped From EuroBasket by Russia

In a bit of an upset, Bojan Bogdanovic's Team Croatia was eliminated in their first game of the Round of 16 by Russia at EuroBasket 2017.

Croatia had previously rolled through the group stage, going an impressive 4-1 with its only loss being to Spain — the tournament's favored team in most years.

But on Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey, Russia took care of Croatia handily, winning 101-78 and bumping Bogdanovic's team out of the competition.

Individually, Bogdanovic put forth another effort that separated himself as one of the top players in the competition. The small forward scored a game-high 28 points while grabbing four rebounds.

But on the other side of the ball, Russia's Aleksei Shved was a force, notching a double-double with 27 points and 12 assists in the win.

Bogdanovic exits the tournament having scored a total of 116 points, the eighth-most of any player in the tournament.

Croatia EuroBasket 2017 Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 - Croatia 67, Hungary 58 | Recap » (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Croatia 74, Romania 58 | Recap » (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Monday, Sept. 4 - Croatia 76, Montenegro 72 | Recap » (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Croatia 73, Spain 79 | Recap » (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Croatia 107, Czech Republic 69 | Recap » (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Sunday, Sept. 10 - Croatia 78, Russia 101 (Istanbul, Turkey)