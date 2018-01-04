Basketball Day Indiana Set to Take Over Screens

For the second year in a row, FOX Sports Indiana will televise one of the most action-packed days of the year with Basketball Day Indiana.

For those unfamiliar, Basketball Day Indiana offers an insane amount of coverage for those who can never get enough hoops. Starting at 9 AM on Saturday, January 6, the games begin with a high school girls matchup taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The meeting between Lakewood Park Christian and Garrett will be the first of nine games featured during the day's full slate of action, with host Brian Hammons guiding viewers throughout the day.

While Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be the central hub of activity, with four of the games taking place there, FOX Sports Indiana will use "whip-around" coverage, similar to the NFL's Red Zone channel, to provide coverage of multiple games at once.

Three college games around the state will begin between 2:00 and 2:30 PM, all taking place in Indiana's borders. At 4:45 PM, the Broad Ripple High School and Crispus Attucks boys will face off at the newly-minted Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.

"The IHSAA is enthusiastic about the second annual Basketball Day Indiana," said Bobby Cox, Commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association. "We are proud that four high school contests will be featured in the day-long programming which will spotlight our beloved game in the Hoosier State. Our sincerest thanks are extended to our valued partners at FOX Sports Indiana and Pacers Sports & Entertainment for their tremendous support of education based athletics in Indiana."

Following all of the early games, the day wraps up with a marquee matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the Pacers take on the red-hot Chicago Bulls. After the Pacers postgame, FOX Sports Indiana will air a closing segment of Basketball Day Live, recapping all of the day's games.

"Basketball Day Indiana fits perfectly with our new brand of 'We Grow Basketball Here,'" said Rick Fuson, president and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "We embrace the opportunity to begin the day with the best of high school basketball in Bankers Life Fieldhouse and conclude the festivities that evening when our Pacers host Chicago. We thank our partners at FOX Sports Indiana for their leading role in making this a must-see day of hoops, whether on FSI or in person."

Basketball Day Indiana– Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 (times subject to change)