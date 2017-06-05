Naz Long: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 214

Position: SG

College: Iowa State

Age: 23

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 15.1

RPG: 4.6

APG: 2.7

BLK: 0.0

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Iowa State Athletics

Awards & Honors

All-Big 12 Second Team - Coaches (17)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention - AP (17)

USBWA All-District (17)

Big 12 Player of the Week (14, 16)

ISU Scholar-Athlete (16)

Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll (S15)

2016-17

Started all 35 games for the Cyclones ... played in 131 career games and made 83 starts ... tied with Georges Niang and Matt Thomas for second in career wins (98) ... finished career 24th all-time with 1,250 career points ... was second on the team and eighth in the Big 12 averaging a career-best 15.1 points on his way to earning All-Big 12 Second-Team honors ... hit a team-high 98 threes as a senior, the third most in a single-season in school history ... his 2.8 threes per game led the Big 12 and was 46th nationally ... shot 38.4 percent behind the arc and 47.3 percent from the field ... also shot 79.5 percent at the charity stripe ... hit 260 career 3-pointers, the second most in school history ... combined with Thomas to hit 187 threes their senior season, the most by any Cyclone duo ... finished the season with 530 points, scoring in double figures in 30 games this season and 62 times in his career ... scored 20 or more points seven times as a senior and 12 times in his career ... tallied a career high and Wells Fargo Arena collegiate record 37 points against Drake ... hit 8-of-12 threes against the Bulldogs, both of which were also arena records ... had nine games this season and 23 in his career with four or more 3-pointers made ... scored 22 points, connecting on 6-of-11 three-pointers, as ISU won at Kansas to end the Jayhawks' 51-game win streak at Allen Fieldhouse ... scored 20 points in the Cyclones' double-OT win at Oklahoma ... also had a career-high six steals against the Sooners ... averaged 11.0 points to help the Cyclones win their third Big 12 Tournament title in his career ... finished his career 9-0 at Sprint Center in games played in the Big 12 Championship ... posted his only career double-double in the season opener against Savannah State, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds ... also had seven assists against the Tigers ... also had 354 rebounds and 235 assists in his career ... one of 11 players in school history to have 1,200 points, 300 rebounds and 200 assists in a career ...participated in the State Farm College 3-Point Contest ... attended the Portsmouth Invitational.

2015-16

Played and started the first eight games of the season before the decision was made to not play the rest of the season and seek a medical redshirt ... was suffering from persistent discomfort from offseason hip surgery ... averaged 12.0 points and connected on 16 3-pointers ... was in double figures in six-of-eight games, including a season-high 24 points against Chattanooga ... was 6-for-9 on threes against the Mocs ... had 13 points against Colorado in the season opener, hitting the Cyclones' only two three-pointers.

2014-15

Saw action in all 34 games, making 33 starts and averaging 10.1 points ... also averaged 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists ... hit a team-high 77 three-pointers, the 11th most in a single season by a Cyclone ... was second in the Big 12 averaging 2.3 three-pointers made per game ... finished the season tied for fith in the league shooting 39.1 percent behind the arc ... had ISU's third-longest streak of games with a three-pointer come to an end at 21 games ... shot 44.9 percent from the field despite 77.5 percent of his shots coming from three-point range ... hit four or more threes in a game six times ... scored a team-high 20 points in Iowa State's regular season win against Kansas ... connected on 5-of-9 threes to lead Iowa State with 21 points in win at Iowa ... drilled 7-of-10 threes and scored a season-high 24 points against Mississippi Valley State ... grabbed seven boards in win against Texas.

2013-14

Played in all 36 games, making seven starts and establishing himself as a clutch 3-point threat ... averaged 7.1 points per game and shot 40 percent from behind the arc ... was fourth in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (40.0) and seventh in 3-pointers made (1.8) ... scored in double figures in 11 games ... made 64 3-pointers ... connected on at least four 3-pointers in seven games ... hit a 30-foot three at the buzzer to send the Cyclones to overtime against Oklahoma State ... in ISU's game at Oklahoma State earlier in the season, Long drilled a three to send the game to triple-OT ... earned Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week honors after hitting 8-of-11 3-pointers in the Cyclones' season-opening win against UNC Wilmington ... finished with 26 points in the game ... went 4-of-6 from long range to score 16 points in the Cyclones' win against No. 7 Michigan ... played a key role in ISU's Big 12 Tournament run, making 7-of-10 threes and averaging 10 points ... was 4-of-6 from behind the arc in the championship game against Baylor ... in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, Long hit three 3-pointers in the final 5:10, including one that tied the game at 81, as ISU rallied to defeat North Carolina ... was 4-of-8 from long distance against the Tar Heels and finished with 12 points.

2012-13

Saw action in 18 games as a freshman, averaging 1.4 points and 1.0 assists ... was 4-of-4 at the free-throw line ... tallied seven points vs. Southern and Alabama A&M ... handed out seven assists vs. Alabama A&M.

High School

One of the top propects out of Canada ... ranked as the 7th-best player in Canada according to North Pole Hoops ... participated in the 2011 All-Canada Classic, a showcase of the best Canadian basketball players ... played for the CIA Bounce AAU program, the top AAU summer circuit in Canada ... played with NBA players Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph, and former Cyclone Melvin Ejim ... competed for REDA Red in the National Prep School Athletic Association (NPSAA) in 2011-12 ... played for Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, Nev., during the 2010-11 season, helping the Prep Pilots to a 28-4 record and their third-straight ESPN Rise National High School Invitational appearance ... was teammates with Texas’ Myck Kabongo at Findley ... prepped at Montrose Christian (Rockville, Md.) in 2009-10, teamming with Duke’s Josh Hairston ... also received offers from Rice, Dayton, Creighton and Miami (Fla.).

Personal

Born August 3, 1993 in Mississauga, Ontario ... full name is Nazareth Jersey Mitrou-Long ... son of Jersey Long and Georgia Mitrou ... communication studies major.