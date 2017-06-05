Johnathan Motley: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 238

Position: PF/C

College: Baylor

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 17.3

RPG: 9.9

APG: 2.3

BLK: 1.1

STL: 0.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Baylor Athletics

Long, athletic fourth-year junior forward with NBA potential ... Named 2016-17 Preseason All-Big 12 ... Selected 2016 third-team All-Big 12 by league’s coaches ... Has played all 68 games over first two seasons, including 43 starts, and led team in blocks both years ... Started all 34 games as redshirt freshman in 2014-15 ... Came off bench most of sophomore season, but returned to starting lineup for nine of final 11 games ... Posted seventh-best single-season field goal percentage in program history as sophomore (.614), which was nearly a 20 percent improvement from .417 mark as redshirt freshman ... Ranks eighth on Baylor’s career blocks per game list at 1.25 ... Has scored in double-figures in 25 career games, including nine games of 20+ points.

2015-16 (Sophomore):

Played in all 34 games, including nine starts, all of which came over season’s final 11 contests ... Earned third-team All-Big 12 recognition from league’s coaches ... Averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.9 minutes per game ... Led Big 12 with .614 field goal percentage, which was seventh-best single-season mark in program history ... Named USBWA National Player of the Week (2/21) after scoring 51 points in wins at Texas and vs. No. 13 Iowa State ... Scored in double-figures 17 times, more than doubling his eight double-digit scoring games as freshman ... Posted seven games of 20+ points and four double-doubles ... Despite coming off bench majority of season, played 20+ minutes in 20 of 34 games ... Scored in double-figures in five of first six games, including double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in just 22 minutes vs. Savannah State (11/23) ... Had 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting in 22 minutes vs. Prairie View A&M (12/2) ... Scored 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting in only 14 minutes vs. Hardin-Simmons (12/16) ... Made 13-of-15 shots to lead Baylor to win at No. 13 Iowa State (1/9) with career-highs of 27 points and 13 rebounds in then-career-high 34 minutes off bench ... Played career-high 37 minutes and went 7-of-7 from field with nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals in double-overtime win over Kansas State (1/20) ... Had third double-double of season with 15 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (1/23) ... Entered starting lineup for eight of final nine games, with lone exception of senior night ... Earned Big 12 and USBWA National Player of the Week honors after scoring 51 points on 22-of-30 shooting in Bears’ wins vs. No. 13 Iowa State (2/16) and at No. 24 Texas (2/20) ... Led Baylor to season sweep of Iowa State with career-high-tying 27 points, 10 rebounds and season-high four blocks in 35 minutes ... Set Baylor’s single-game record for field goal percentage in a Big 12 game by going 12-of-13 from field for 24 points in 28 minutes of win at Texas ... Scored 22 points in 31 minutes played, including career-highs of eight free throws made and 12 free throws attempted, in win at TCU (2/27) ... Had 11 points and career-high three steals in 28 minutes of Big 12 Championship semifinal game vs. Kansas (3/11) ... Scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals in 27 minutes of NCAA Tournament game vs. Yale (3/19).

2014-15 (Redshirt Freshman):

Started all 34 games, averaging 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game ... Led team in blocks (46) and had more offensive rebounds (75) than defensive boards (68) ... Finished sixth in Big 12 Conference with 46 blocks and ninth in league in offensive rebounds per game (2.2) ... Scored in double figures eight times and Baylor went 7-1 in those games ... Made collegiate debut with 10 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes vs. McNeese State (11/14) ... Followed with 17 points and five boards in 33 minutes of four-point victory at South Carolina (11/18) ... Started streak of season-best three games scoring in double-digits with career-first double-double, posting 22 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes of win vs. Texas A&M (12/9) ... Had career-best eight offensive rebounds, while TAMU had only one offensive board as a team ... Followed with 16 points, five rebounds and five blocks in 27 minutes vs. New Mexico State (12/17) ... Earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors after posting 19 points, six blocks and five rebounds in 29 minutes vs. Southern (12/22) ... Had four blocks in 18 minutes vs. Norfolk State (12/30), giving him 15 blocks over a three-game stretch, quadrupling season blocks total after recording five blocks in nine previous games ... Scored season-high 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting in Big 12 opener at Oklahoma (1/3) ... Posted 14 points, seven boards, career-best four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes of win vs. Iowa State (1/14) ... Contributed 13 points in 25 minutes of win vs. Texas (1/31) ... Had nine points and five rebounds in only 17 minutes of Big 12 Championship win vs. West Virginia (3/12) ... Played 19 minutes in NCAA Tournament game vs. Georgia State (3/19), posting six points and four boards.

2013-14 (True Freshman):

Sat out first season at Baylor, redshirted to retain eligibility ... Practiced against NBA-caliber big men in Cory Jefferson, Isaiah Austin and Rico Gathers.

High School:

Played for head coach David Green at Houston’s North Shore High School ... Helped team to 30-5 record as senior in 2012-13 and 32-4 mark in 2011-12 junior season, winning back-to-back 5A District 21 championships ... Earned 2013 TABC Class 5A All-State honors after averaging 17.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game as senior ... Named District 21 MVP in both junior and senior seasons ... Three-time first-team All-District 21 honoree ... Selected to 2013 TABC All-Star Game ... Posted 18 points and career-best 20 rebounds in 63-59 win vs. Spring ... Had career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds in 55-53 win over Fort Bend Hightower ... Top-100 national recruit, ranked No. 83 in 2013 class by 247Sports.com ... Member of Bears’ 2013 signing class that was ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN.com.

Personal:

Full name is Johnathan Landus Motley ... Born May 4, 1995, in Houston ... Son of Willie Motley ... HKLS major.