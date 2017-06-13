Jawun Evans: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Position: PG

College: Oklahoma State

Age: 20

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 19.2

RPG: 3.4

APG: 6.4

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.8

Player Bio

Oklahoma State Freshman Season (2015-16)

Named Big 12 Freshman of the Year despite missing the last nine regular season games due to injury. Joined Le'Bryan Nash (2011-12) and Marcus Smart (2012-13) as Cowboys to earn the award...Also named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention...Led all Big 12 freshmen in scoring (12.9 PPG), assists (4.9 apg), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9 A/TO), field goal percentage (47.1), 3-point field goal percentage (47.5) and free throw percentage (83.3)...Three-time recipient of the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award (Jan. 25, Jan. 18, Dec. 25)...In the six games prior to his injury, Evans averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game - all team highs...Scored a career-high 42 points at home against Oklahoma, marking the most ever scored in a Bedlam game by any player (OSU or OU) and second-most points scored by a Big 12 freshman all time...Led the Cowboys with 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in an upset win over No. 3 Kansas at home...4.4 assists per game are the most ever by an OSU freshman, and tied for the sixth most by a freshman nationwide in 2015-16...Led the Cowboys to a road win over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 21 point, seven rebound, five assist effort...Recorded a career-high eight rebounds at Texas, as well as 12 points and a game-high seven assists...Dished a career-high 10 dimes against Baylor, which is the third most ever by an OSU freshman...Posted 12 games of at least five assists despite playing in only 22 games...Posted 15 double-digit scoring games, including four games of at least 20 points...Ranked 4th in the Big 12 with a free throw percentage of 83.3 percent (70-of-84). That mark is also the second best free throw percentage ever by an OSU freshman, and trails only Phil Forte's 91.3 percent clip from 2012-13...Shot 47.5 percent from 3-point on 19-of-40 shooting. Had he made enough to qualify (30 makes mininum) it would have been the second-best 3-point percentage in school history.

USA Basketball (Summer 2015)

Became the third OSU Cowboy to win gold at the FIBA U19 World Championships with USA Basketball...Averaged 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and the USA was +68 points with Evans on the floor during the tournament's seven games...Posted 19 total assists, which ranked second on the USA roster.

Kimball High School

Became the seventh future Oklahoma State player to earn McDonald's All-America honors, including the third of the Travis Ford era...Tallied six points, five rebounds and four assists in helping the East squad to a 111-91 win in the McDonald's All-America game...Also named one of 30 Parade All-Americans nationwide after earning consensus four-star recruit status...Averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior, and was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A All-State team...ESPN ranked Evans the No. 6 point guard in the country and the nation's No. 33 player in the country overall...Ranked as the top player in the state of Texas and the No. 21 player nationally by 247Sports, and the No. 27 player in America according to Rivals...Led Kimball to the 2014 state championship with a 52-37 win over Amarillo in the title game. Evans scored a game-high 16 points, with 10 free throws, to go along with four assists, four steals, and two rebounds...As a junior, Evans averaged 19.3 points and 10.3 assists per game, including a season-high of 35 points against South Oak Cliff...Chose Oklahoma State over offers from a host of schools, including Baylor, Cincinnati, Clemson, Memphis, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Illinois, Texas, USC and Virginia Tech.

Personal

Born on July 26 to LaConya Davis in Greenville, S.C. Jawun is undecided on his major at OSU at this time.