Isaac Hamilton: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 189

Position: SG

College: UCLA

Age: 23

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 14.1

RPG: 3.6

APG: 2.8

BLK: 0.2

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of UCLA Athletics

Career

Played in all 104 games (104 starts) in three seasons, leading UCLA to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances as a sophomore (2015) and senior (2017) … averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his career … also averaged 30.0 minutes per game at UCLA … shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range … scored in double figures in 79 of 104 games played … concluded his career at UCLA with 1,426 points, ranking No. 25 on the school’s all-time scoring list … his career total of 193 three-pointers ranked No. 7 on UCLA’s all-time list.

2016-17

Started all 36 games … averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per game … ranked No. 20 in the Pac-12 in scoring (14.1 ppg) and was No. 13 in three-point field goals made per game (2.1) … scored in double figures in 28 of 36 games, including each of the Bruins’ first 13 contests … scored at least 20 points in seven games … tallied a season-high 33 points in UCLA’s home victory against Arizona State (Jan. 19), connecting on 10 of 17 shots (and 9 of 14 three-pointers) … in the win versus Arizona State, tied UCLA’s single-game record for most made three-pointers (9) and had scored 25 of his 33 points by halftime … registered a season-high eight rebounds in back-to-back games – versus Ohio State (Dec. 17) and Western Michigan (Dec. 21) … also had a season-high eight assists in the team’s season-opening victory against Pacific (Nov. 11) … made at least one three-pointer in 31 of UCLA’s 36 games … totaled at least eight field goals in six contests … averaged 21.0 points in the Bruins’ two Pac-12 Tournament games – had 22 points against USC (March 9) and 20 versus Arizona (March 10) … scored in double figures in all three NCAA Tournament games, averaging 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

2015-16

Started all 32 games … averaged a team-leading 16.8 points, the third-highest average of any player in the Pac-12 … also registered 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 35.2 minutes per game … secured second-team All-Pac-12 honors … ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in free throw percentage (80.5, 66-82) and was tied for seventh in the Pac-12 in three-pointers made per game (1.9) … scored in double figures in 29 of UCLA’s 32 games … had a streak of 27 consecutive games with at least 10 points that was snapped in the team’s final game (March 9) … scored at least 20 points in a team-leading 11 games … was the only player in the Pac-12 to score at least 10 points in each of his team’s 18 regular-season conference games … made at least one three-pointer in 26 of 32 games … recorded a season-high 27 points in a loss at Washington State (Jan. 3) … totaled two double-doubles as a junior – had 18 points and 11 rebounds against McNeese State (Dec. 22) and registered 10 points and 10 rebounds against USC (Jan. 13) … made at least eight field goals in 15 of UCLA’s 32 games … had a streak of at least eight made field goals in five consecutive games in Dec. 2015, the longest such streak by any UCLA player since Tracy Murray accomplished that feat in six straight contests in 1991.

2014-15

Started all 36 games … averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game … shot 38.8 percent from three-point range (59-192) and 40.9 percent from the field (139-340) … scored a career-best 36 points in UCLA’s 96-70 win over USC at the Pac-12 Tournament (March 12), the program’s highest single-game point total since Feb. 10, 2005, when Dijon Thompson totaled 39 points in a win against Arizona State … made 13 of 17 field goal attempts in the win over USC, including a season-best 7 of 9 shots from three-point range … had one double-double (16 points, season-high 10 assists) in a home victory over Washington (Feb. 25) … grabbed a season-high nine rebounds in UCLA’s win at USC (Jan. 14) … scored in double figures in 22 of UCLA’s 36 games … played at least 30 minutes in 30 of 36 contests … scored 21 points, connecting on 8 of 13 shots in the team’s 88-76 win against UAB (Nov. 28) in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

2013-14

Did not play.

High School

Two-year varsity basketball letterwinner at St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) under head coach Derrick Taylor ... also was a two-year varsity letterwinner at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles under head coach Ed Waters as a freshman and sophomore ... averaged 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a senior (2012-13) ... earned McDonald’s All-America honors as a senior, helping guide St. John Bosco to the CIF Southern Section Division III-A title … captured first-team All-CIF Southern Section Division III-A honors and first-team All-Trinity League accolades as a senior (2012-13) and junior (2011-12) ... averaged 24.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists as a junior, shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from three-point range ... secured all-state honors from Cal-Hi Sports as a junior after having led St. John Bosco to the CIF-SS Division III-A regional final ... rated nationally by Rivals.com as the No. 14 overall player in his high school class and the No. 3 shooting guard ... was also ranked No. 25 in the ESPNU Top-100 with an overall grade of 89 ... tallied 19 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds in the 2013 Under Armour Elite 24 Game, matching the top players from across the country ... averaged 19.5 points per game as a sophomore at Crenshaw High School and secured first-team All-CIF City Section accolades ... as a freshman at Crenshaw, helped lead the Cougars to the 2010 Coliseum League title … played for Dream Vision AAU.

Personal

Full name: Isaac Brandon Hamilton … is the fifth of Greg and Karen Hamilton’s six children … has four brothers (Zell, Gary, Jordan and Daniel) and one sister (Miya) … brother, Greg, was a four-year basketball letterwinner at the University of Miami (Florida) from 2003-06 and has played professional basketball overseas … brother, Jordan, was a two-year basketball letterwinner at the University of Texas (2010-11) and was selected No. 26 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks … Jordan Hamilton played in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets for two seasons (2011-12, 2012-13) … younger brother, Daniel, attended Connecticut (2015-16) for two seasons before being drafted in 2016 by the Denver Nuggets … history major.