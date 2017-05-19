Ike Anigbogu: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-10

Weight: 252

Position: C

College: UCLA

Age: 18

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 4.7

RPG: 4.0

APG: 0.2

BLK: 1.2

STL: 0.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of UCLA Athletics

2016-17

Played in 29 games … averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game … ranked second on the team in blocks per game (1.2 bpg, 35 blocks) … was fourth on the team in rebounds per game (4.0) … shot 56.4 percent overall from the field (57 for 101) … scored a season-high 12 points in UCLA’s road win at Arizona State (Feb. 23), making 5 of 7 shots from the field … grabbed a season-high nine rebounds in the Bruins’ home victory over Arizona State (Jan. 19) … recorded a season-high four blocks in two games – against Michigan (Dec. 10) and UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 14) … had at least one blocked shot in 19 of 29 games and had at least two blocks in 10 contests … opened the season with 15 blocks through his first six games … underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Oct. 25, 2016, and missed UCLA’s first five games … also did not play against Washington State on Feb. 1 (right knee discomfort) and versus Kent State on March 17 in the NCAA Tournament (left foot sprain).

High School

Three-year varsity basketball letterwinner at Corona Centennial High School under head coach Josh Giles … was rated the No. 17 player in his high school class, nationally, by Scout.com … also was ranked No. 25 by Rivals.com and No. 60 by ESPN.com … tabbed the No. 1 center in California and the Western region by Rivals.com … listed as a five-star recruit by both Rivals.com and Scout.com … averaged 17.1 points and 9.6 rebounds in 25 games as a senior (2015-16) … shot 61 percent from the field and recorded nine double-doubles for Centennial … captured first-team HSGame Time All-Inland honors as a senior … was named a second-team All-CIF Southern Section in the Boys Open Division (as selected by the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association) … during the 2015-16 campaign, Centennial posted a 20-5 record in games in which Anigbogu played … as a junior (2014-15), secured honorable mention All-Inland Area acclaim from the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Personal

Full name: Christopher Ike Anigbogu … prefers Ike (pronounced EE-kay ah-nee-BOH-goo) … born in San Diego, Calif. … is the son of Chris and Veronica Anigbogu … has two sisters, Ada and Onyi, and one brother, Tochi … undeclared major.