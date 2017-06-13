Dylan Ennis: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

Position: PG

College: Oregon

Age: 25

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 10.9

RPG: 4.4

APG: 3.1

BLK: 0.4

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Oregon Athletics

2016-17 | 6TH YEAR SENIOR SEASON

2017 Pac-12 all-academic honorable mention selection ... Reached 1,000 points in his collegiate career Jan. 7 at WSU and finished with 1,233 ... Led Oregon in minutes played (1,237) ... The Ducks’ top rebounding guard has grabbed at least five rebounds 17 times in 2016-17 ... Had 18 points and three assists in his final game as a Duck, the national semifinal versus North Carolina ... Solid effort in the Midwest Regional with 10 points and five rebounds against Michigan and 12 points in a career-high 39 minutes versus Kansas ... Scored 16 points with 5 helpers in the Pac-12 semifinals against Cal ... Set a career high with 12 rebounds against Arizona State in the Pac-12 quarterfinals ... Also had 5 assists against the Sun Devils ... Gritty game at Cal with 13 points in comeback win ... Big game on Senior Day with 20 points and six rebounds against Colorado ... Scored 12 points with 5 reb. in Feb. 11 win at USC ... 15 points, including three three-pointers in home win over Stanford ... Scored 16 points with five assists in home win over OSU ... Had 17 points and a season-high seven assists in that game vs. WSU ... Good game in the Dec. 30 win over No. 22 USC with 20 points and six rebounds ... Netted a career-high 22 points against Montana ... Contributed 13 points against Fresno State ... Led Oregon in its win against Boise State with 18 points ... Granted a medical hardship sixth season after missing all but two games in 2015-16 due to a foot injury.

2015-16 | RS-SENIOR SEASON

Limited to just two appearances for the Ducks due to injury ... Scored his first points in a Duck uniform at Oregon State, playing 11 minutes ... Made his debut as a Duck against Western Oregon, clocking 10 minutes and gathering two rebounds.

BEFORE OREGON

Important member of Villanova’s NCAA Tournament teams ... Averaged 9.9 points while playing in all 36 games of the 2014-15 season as the Wildcats advanced to the NCAA third round … Shot 36 percent from three-point range, 41 percent from the field and 61 percent from the free throw line … Averaged 3.7 rebounds per game … Appeared in 30 games as a sophomore (2013-14) after missing the first four games due to a broken bone in his right (shooting) wrist ... Provided an immediate backcourt boost after re-joining the lineup on Thanksgiving Day against USC, scoring 14 points ... Averaged 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per outing in his first year of action for the Wildcats ... Redshirted the 2012-13 season after transferring from Rice ... Named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team for a rookie season in which he set a Rice school freshman record for assists (144) while averaging 8.5 points to go along with 37 steals and 21 blocks ... named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week twice ... first honor came after averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 assists in wins over Southland and Maryland-Eastern Shore ... second Freshman of the Week recognition came after averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds during a 1-1 week against two of the league’s top four teams, UCF and Southern Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL

Team MVP was an all-area selection as well as ranked among the Top 20 players in Illinois at Lake Forest Academy ... Ranked as one of the Top 30 point guards in the country by ESPN ... As a senior, averaged 23 points, seven assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block ... In a game against Culver Academy, scored a career-high 41 of the team’s 51 points ... Helped lead the Caxys to a 21-4 record ... Was also named Lake Forest Academy’s team MVP following a junior season in which he averaged 20 points, four assists and a steal ... Also attended Wings Academy in Bronx, N.Y. ... Additionally, played organized/team soccer for eight years and also played one year of high school football.

PERSONAL

Born in Toronto, Canada ... Parents are Anthony McIntyre and Suzette Ennis ... Older brother Brandon played basketball at District of Columbia while younger brother Tyler starred at Syracuse before being drafted by the NBA’s Phoenix Suns ... Has three other siblings: Brittany, Dominique, and Tyylon ... Pursuing a graduate degree in conflict and dispute resolution.