Donovan Mitchell: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 211

Position: SG

College: Louisville

Age: 20

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 15.6

RPG: 4.9

APG: 2.7

BLK: 0.5

STL: 2.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Louisville Athletics

Honors

Averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 2014-15, helping Brewster Academy to a 34-1 record and its second straight National Prep Championship in 2015...All-New England AAA first team selection by NEPSAC...Was ranked No. 17 nationally by Scout.com (#2 shooting guard), No. 31 by Rivals.com, No. 34 by 247Sports.com and No. 43 in the ESPN 100...Scored a season-high 29 points with eight rebounds and five assists against St. Thomas More...MVP of two high school all-star games. He was the White Team MVP in the 2015 Kentucky Derby Festival Classic with 21 points, six steals, two rebounds and two assists while winning the dunk contest. He totaled 30 points, nine steals, three rebounds and three assists (12-of-19 FG) as the MVP of the 2015 Jordan Brand Classic Regional Game...Averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a junior in helping Brewster Academy to a 33-2 record, the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AAA Championship and the National Prep Championship. No other program has ever won both titles, which Brewter also accomplished in 2010...Participated in the Elite 24 game on Aug. 23 at Pier 2 of the Brooklyn Bridge Park and video of a dunk of his from that event flooded social media channels...Chose to attend Louisville after narrowing his list of collegiate opportunities to also include Villanova, Florida State, Providence and Boston College...Also played baseball (pitcher, shortstop) and soccer (goalie) in high school...His father Donovan Sr. is the Manager of Player Operations and Community Outreach with the New York Mets. He played seven years in professional baseball as an outfielder, second baseman and shortstop after being drafted by the Houston Astros from UNC Charlotte...Prep school teammate of Virginia freshman forward Jared Reuter.

Personal

Born Sept. 7, 1996 ... Nicole and Donovan Mitchell,Sr. ... Has one younger brother (Jordan) ... Major is communication...Nickname is Spider...Personal goal at UofL is to win a national championship...Best moment of his athletic career to date was his high flying dunk at the Elite 24 game...Enjoys watching movies, playing video games and being a DJ with music...Chose to attend UofL because “I love the school, the fans, the coaches, my teammates and UofL is the best university in the country.”...Best basketball advice given to him was “make an impact on every play.”...Most proud of his mom...His parents, Coach Pitino and his former coach Array Perovic have had the greatest influence on his athletic career...Feels Kevin Hart would be the best actor to play him in a movie...If you walked into his dorm room, the first thing you would notice is “my shoes and how big they are.”...Among reality shows, he feels he would fare best on Real Husbands of Hollywood...Wearing No. 45 because it was Michael Jordan’s number in baseball and basketball...What impresses him the most about Coach Pitino is his will to win and his love for his players...Best thing about being a Cardinal is my team and the love from everyone...Few people know that he loves fire trucks...Would most like to meet LeBron James.

Favorites

Basketball Player: LeBron James

Athlete, other than a basketball player: David Wright

NBA Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Movies: Fast and Furious 1-7

TV Shows: Burn Notice, The Office

Books: More Than A Game, Heat

Actor: LeBron James

Comedian: Kevin Hart

Musical Groups/Singers: Fabolous, Future

Subject: Spanish

Web Site: Netflix.com

Foods: sweet potatoes

Midnight Snack: Cap’n Crunch Berry Blast

Vacation spot: Spain, China, Nicaragua

Best Player Ever Faced: Allan Houston