Davon Reed: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 208

Position: SG

College: Miami (Florida)

Age: 21

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 14.9

RPG: 4.8

APG: 2.4

BLK: 0.5

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Career (2013-17)

Career: No. 4 consecutive games started (84), No. 4 games played (131), No. 5 3-point field goal percentage (39.5% / 202-512), No. 5 consecutive games with a made 3-point field goal (27), No. 5 minutes played (3,679), No. 7 3-point field goals made (202), No. 8 games started (99), No. 8 3-point field goals attempted (512), No. 16 scoring (1,343).



Career – ACC games only: No. 2 3-point field goals made (116), No. 2 3-point field goals attempted (286), No. 2 steals (59), No. 2 minutes played (2,000), No. 3 scoring (752), No. 3 field goals made (254), No. 3 3-point field goal percentage (40.6% / 116-286), No. 5 free throws made (128), No. 6 assists (114), No. 7 rebounding (255), No. 7 free throw percentage (80.5% / 128-159), No. 7 free throws attempted (159), T-No. 8 blocked shots (26).

Career: Started 99 of 131 games played ... Averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks in 28.1 minutes ... Hit 43.0 percent (438-1018) from the field, 39.5 percent (202-512) from three and 77.7 percent (265-341) at the line … Only fouled out once in his career ... Totaled 1343 points, 477 (86 offensive / 391 defensive) rebounds, 216 assists, 113 steals, 48 blocks in 3,679 minutes.

As a Senior (2016-17)

Participated in adidas Nations Camp, summer of 2016.

Final 2017 NCAA rankings: No. 71 minutes played (35.2), No. 91 free throw percentage (83.3), No. 94 total minutes (1165),No. 111 total 3-point field goals made (79), No. 119 3-point field goals made per game (2.4), No. 154 3-point field goal attempts (199), No. 250 total steals (43).

Miami Record Book Listings: Season: T-No. 6 minutes played (1,165), T-No. 7 3-point field goals made (79).

Season – ACC games only: No. 1 minutes played (660), T-No. 5 free throw percentage (85.7% / 54-63), No. 6 scoring (288), No. 8 field goals made (94), T-No. 8 free throws made (54), T-No. 9 assists (54), No. 10 3-point field goals made (46).

Game: T-No. 3 3-point field goals made (7).

Conference Stats – Among ACC players in ACC games: No. 3 minutes played (36.7), No. 6 free throw percentage (85.7% / 54-63), No. 8 3-point field goals made (2.6), No. 10 3-point field goal percentage (40.4 / 46-114), No. 17 scoring (16.0), No. 25 rebounding (5.3).

Season: One of two players to start all 33 games ... Posted seven 20-plus point games ... Knocked down a 3-pointer in the first 27 games of the season, and hit at least one in 32 of 33 outings ... Averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes per game ... Totaled 491 points, 158 rebounds, 79 assists, 43 steals in 1165 minutes ... Hit 43.3 percent (161-372) from the field, 39.7 percent (79-199) from three and 83.3 percent (90-108) at the line ... Led or tied for team high in scoring 12 games, rebounds four times, assists nine times, steals 10 games and blocked shots five times ... Scored in double digits in 26 games ... Hit multiple 3-pointers in 22 games ... Notched 3-pointer in 32 outings ... Double-digit rebounds once, with 10 against Duke, 2/25 ... Blocked a shot in 10 games ... Multiple assists in 20 outings with three-plus in 15 games ... Season highs: 26 points at NC State, 2/4; 10 rebounds vs. Duke, 2/25; Six assists at Florida State, 3/4; three steals, seven times, last at Virginia Tech, 2/27; three blocked shots twice, last vs. Boston College, 1/25; 43 minutes at Virginia, 2/20 ... One of three Miami players to start all 18 ACC games ... In ACC play averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals in 36.7 minutes ... In ACC play totaled 288 points, 95 rebounds, 54 assists and 22 steals in 660 minutes ... Connected on 42.9 percent (94-219) from the field, 40.4 percent (46-114) from three and 85.7 percent (54-63) at the line ... In two ACC Tournament games, averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists in 35.5 minutes ... Shot 7-19 from the field, 4-12 from three and 3-4 at the line ... In one NCAA Tournament game, had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes ... Hit 5-10 from the field and 2-6 from three.

As a Junior (2015-16)

Miami Record Book Listings: Career - ACC games only: No. 7 3-point field goals made (70), No. 9 3-point field goals attempted (172); Season: No. 5 games started (35).

Season: One of three players to start all 35 games ... One double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds vs. Buffalo on March 17 in the NCAA Tournament ... Averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game ... Totaled 388 points, 143 rebounds, 42 assists, 27 steals in 1007 minutes ... Hit 46.9 percent (129-275) from the field, 38.3 percent (46-120) from three and 81.6 percent (84-103) at the line ... Led or tied for team high in scoring six games, rebounds once, assists once, steals 10 games and blocked shots six times ... Scored in double digits in 21 games ... Hit multiple 3-pointers 15 games ... Notched 3-pointer in 23 outings ... Double-digit rebounds once, with 12 against Buffalo ... Blocked a shot in 13 games ... Multiple assists in 11 outings ... Season highs: 21 points vs. Virginia 2/22; 12 rebounds vs. Buffalo 3/17; 4 assists vs. Northeastern 11/27; 3 steals twice, last vs. Virginia Tech 3/10; 2 blocked shots twice, last vs. Virginia Tech 2/17; 39 minutes vs. Buffalo 3/17 ... One of four Miami players to start all 18 ACC games ... In ACC play averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals in 29.8 minutes ... In ACC play totaled 213 points, 69 rebounds, 24 assists and 14 steals in 536 minutes ... Connected on 48.1 percent (75-156) from the field, 38.0 percent (27-71) from three and 83.7 percent (36-43) at the line ... In two ACC Tournament games, averaged 10.0 points, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 30.5 minutes ... Shot 6-12 from the field, 3-5 from three and 5-6 at the line ... In three NCAA Tournament games averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 33.7 minutes per game ... Hit 11-23 from the field, 4-9 from three and 2-2 at the line.

As a Sophomore (2014-15)

Miami Record Book Listings: Season: No. 5: 3-point FG percentage, season (.457); Season - ACC games only: No. 1: ACC, 3-point FG percentage, season (.527); No. 4: ACC, field goal percentage, season (.548); No. 4: ACC, 3-point FG percentage, game (.833); Game - ACC games only: No. 2: ACC, steals, game (5).

Season: Started 21 straight games after missing the first eight with injury then coming off the bench his first eight outings ... Improved from 2.4 ppg and 2.4 rpg in five non-conference games to 9.2 ppg and 3.6 rpg in ACC play ... Improved shooting from 27.3 FG percent and 16.7 3FG percent in non-conference games to 54.8 FG percent and 52.7 3FG percent in ACC action ... Averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.5 minutes per game ... Totaled 247 points, 121 rebounds, 57 assists, 27 steals in 824 minutes ... Hit 47.0 percent (77-164) from the field, 45.7 percent (37-81) from three and 72.7 percent (56-77) at the line ... One double-double at Richmond ... Led team in scoring twice ... Led team in rebounds twice and tied for lead twice ... Scored in double digits 12 times ... Hit multiple 3-pointers in 11 games ... Notched 3-pointer in 19 games, including nine straight outings Jan. 17-Feb. 16 ... Dished out assist in last 14 games ... Three-or-more boards in last 11 games ... 19 assists (3.8apg) in last five games after 38 (1.5 apg) in the first 25 games ... Season highs: 19 points three times, last at Pittsburgh, 3/4; 12 rebounds at Richmond 3/24; 6 assists vs. NC Central 3/17; 5 steals at Wake Forest 2/11; 3 blocks vs. Temple 3/31; 45 minutes at Boston College 2/16 ... Started 14 of 18 ACC games played ... In ACC play, averaged 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes per game ... In ACC play totaled 165 points, 64 rebounds, 29 assists, 18 steals in 517 minutes ... In ACC play averaged 54.8 percent (57-104) from the field, 52.7 percent (29-55) from three and 73.3 percent (22-30) at the line ... In two ACC Tournament games, averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes ... In two ACC Tournament games, shot 31.3 percent (5-16) from the field, 50.0 percent (3-6) from three and 60.0 percent (3-5) at the line ... In five NIT games averaged 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks in 34.6 minutes ... Second team in scoring in NIT outings ... Made 36.4 percent (12-33) from the field, 28.6 percent (4-14) from three and 70.3 percent (26-37) at the line.

As a Freshman (2013-14)

Started 10 of 33 games ... Averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 20.7 minutes ... Totaled 217 points, 55 rebounds, 38 assists and 683 minutes ... Hit 34.3 percent (71-207) of shots from field, 35.7 percent (40-112) from three and 66.0 percent (35-53) at free throw line ... Started four of 18 ACC games ... In ACC play averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.9 minutes ... In ACC play totaled 86 points, 27 rebounds and 287 minutes ... Connected on 30.1 percent (28-93) from field, 30.4 percent (14-46) from three and 69.6 percent (16-23) at free throw line ... In two ACC Tournament games averaged 11.5 points off bench ... In two ACC Tournament games shot 50 percent (5-11) from field, 45.5 percent (5-11) from three and 100.0 percent (2-2) at free throw line ... Led team in scoring two games ... Scored in double digits seven games ... Hit multiple 3-pionters in seven games ... Notched 3-pointer in 13 straight games from 11/11 to 1/4 ... Season highs: 19 points vs. Arizona State, 12/1; 5 rebounds, twice, last vs. Virginia Tech, 12/8; 7 assists vs. Loyola, 12/30; 5 3-pointers vs. Arizona State, 12/1; 36 minutes, twice, last vs. Arizona State, 12/1.

Prior to Miami

Four-star swingman listed as a top 100 player (No. 97) by Rivals and No. 78 in the Class of 2013 by ESPN ... Third-best talent in New Jersey and 18th best nationally at the shooting guard position, according to ESPN ... Rivals ranked him as 24th among shooting guards ... Kevin Durant Skills Academy ... 2,000 point scorer ... Averaged 24.0 points and 10.0 rebounds as a senior ... McDonald's All-American candidate ... Prep B Player of the Year in New Jersey ... All-area player of the year twice ... Averaged 27 points and nine rebounds per game for Princeton Day School junior season ... Coached by Paris McClean ... Played AAU ball for Team Final, the same squad as Miami teammate Ja'Quan Newton ... Chose Miami over offers from Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Xavier and Memphis ... Youth Role Model Award from Join-Effort Princeton for both dedication to his community and excellence in his personal life ... Also played football his freshman year of high school.

Personal

Name is pronounced Day-von ... Born Davon Malcolm Reed on June 11, 1995 ... Son of David Reed and Rose Reed ... Brother to Miles ... Majoring in sports administration with a minor in marketing and communications ... Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative at UM ... Miami Rescue Mission Homeless Shelter volunteer ... Elementary school pen pal ... First played organized basketball at age five, and first dunk was before his freshman year of high school, in a summer league game.