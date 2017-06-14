Damyean Dotson: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 205

Position: SG

College: Houston

Age: 23

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 17.4

RPG: 6.9

APG: 1.1

BLK: 0.2

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Houston Athletics

HONORS

2016-17 NABC All-District 25 Second Team...2016-17 All-American Athletic Conference First Team...2015-16 All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention...2016 Gulf Coast Showcase Most Valuable Player...2015 Global Sports Classic All-Tournament Team...The American Player of the Week (Feb. 29, 2016)...The American Honor Roll (Feb. 27, 2017)...The American Honor Roll (Feb. 13, 2017)...The American Honor Roll (Feb. 6, 2017)...The American Honor Roll (Jan. 9, 2017)...The American Honor Roll (Dec. 18, 2016)...The American Honor Roll (Dec. 28, 2015)

SENIOR (2016-17)

Joined with Rob Gray to give Cougars two All-Conference First-Team selections in the same year for the first time since Carl Herrera and Craig Upchurch in 1990 in the Southwest Conference... Only Cougar to start all 32 games and started all 64 games during his Houston career... Ranked among the nation's top-10 leaders in 3-point field goal percentage (44.3, 10th) and 3-point field goals made per game (3.38, 8th)... One of only two players to rank among the American Athletic Conference's top-10 leaders in both scoring and rebounding... Ended his career having made at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 32 straight games... Scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with three 3-pointers in the Cougars' season-opening win against Morgan State inside Hofheinz Pavilion... Scored 16 points with four 3-openers in opening win vs. George Mason at Gulf Coast Showcase... Led all players with 21 points and four 3-pointers in win over South Dakota in Gulf Coast Showcase Semifinals... Also grabbed nine rebounds against the Coyotes... Drove the lane and dished to Devin Davis for the game-winning layup as time expired to lead the Cougars to the Gulf Coast Showcase championship over Vermont... Finished with eight points and three assists... Named tournament Most Valuable Player... Posted 13 points with six rebounds at LSU... Recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and game-high 11 rebounds in win against Prairie View A&M... Posted his second straight double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds at Arkansas... Finished with 12 points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds in win against Rhode Island... Enjoyed his third double-double of the season with game highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in win against UT Rio Grande Valley... Connected on 8-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-10 from behind the 3-point line, against the Vaqueros... Finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in win against Liberty for his fourth double-double... Scored 10 points with six rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals in win at UConn... Tied for game-high honors with 25 points and led all players with eight rebounds in win at USF... Led all players with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds with three steals in win against Tulsa... Finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for fifth double-double of season against No. 22/22 Cincinnati... Enjoyed another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in win at East Carolina... Posted 10 points with a team-high eight rebounds at UCF... Recorded 14 points with six rebounds against Memphis... Led Cougars with 25 points and six 3-pointers at SMU... Added five assists and a steal against the Mustangs... Led Houston with 20 points and nine rebounds and added two assists in win at Tulane... Posted 20 points, thanks to four 3-pointers, with 10 rebounds in win against Temple... Scored game-high 31 points and drained seven 3-pointers with six rebounds in win against UCF... Became 58th Cougar to score 30+ points in a game during his career...Topped his career high with 32 points on 12-on-16 shooting in win at Tulane... Buried 6-of-7 3-point attempts with three rebounds in only 26 minutes against the Green Wave... Became first Cougar since Aubrey Coleman in 2009-10 to post consecutive 30-point games and became only 32nd Cougar with multiple 30-point games during his career... Totaled 24 points with a team-high seven rebounds in win at Tulsa... Finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers against No. 19/23 SMU... Led all players with 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in win against UConn... Sank a free throw with 3.3 seconds left to break a tie and lead the Cougars to the win at Memphis... Finished with 31 points and nine rebounds to pace Houston... Drained his lone 3-pointer with just 12 seconds left in the Cougars' Senior Day win over East Carolina to extend his school-record streak. American Championship: Posted 15 points with three rebounds against host UConn in Quarterfinals. NIT: Scored 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting and grabbed six rebounds with a pair of assists against Akron in First Round... Drained a bucket with 8:18 left to become 47th player in Houston history to reach 1,000 points during his career.

JUNIOR (2015-16)

Only Cougar to start every game... One of only three players to rank among the American Athletic Conference's top-11 leaders in both scoring and rebounding... Led Houston with six double-doubles... Made his Houston debut in the starting lineup against Prairie View A&M... Finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and two assists against the Panthers.... Recorded 11 points with 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his career against UT Rio Grande Valley.... Scored nine points with seven rebounds in win against Murray State... Led all players with 19 points and 12 rebounds at Rhode Island... Finished with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in win against LSU... Totaled 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting with three 3-pointers and added six rebounds and a pair of assists in win against North Carolina Central... Posted 16 points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals in win against Eastern Illinois during Global Sports Classic Second Round... Scored 11 points in a 4-minute stretch early against the Panthers... Totaled eight points with seven rebounds against Grand Canyon during Global Sports Classic Third Round... Finished with 21 points and a game-high 14 rebounds with three assists and a pair of steals against Wyoming in Global Sports Classic Championship Round... Posted 15 points with eight rebounds against Nicholls... Drained five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points in win at USF in American Athletic Conference opener... Added six rebounds and a pair of steals against the Bulls... Grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, including three offensive, at Cincinnati... Totaled 10 points with a team-high seven rebounds against UConn... Led Houston with 16 points and added seven rebounds and three assists at No. 8/NR SMU... Scored 11 points against USF... Posted nine points and nine rebounds in win against Tulsa... Finished with 23 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in double-overtime win at East Carolina... Totaled 13 points with four rebounds in win over No 12/NR SMU... Posted 23 points with four 3-pointers at Tulsa... Recorded 21 points with three 3-pointers and three rebounds in win against Memphis... Recorded 12 points with four rebounds in win against UCF... Led the Cougars with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting with four rebounds in win at Tulane... Tied for team lead with 20 points and led Cougars with six 3-pointers against Temple... Led five Cougars in double digits with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting with six rebounds at UCF... Led all players with 22 points and 14 rebounds in win at UConn for seventh double-double of the season... Tied for team lead with 13 points and led the Cougars with seven rebounds and three 3-pointers in win against Cincinnati. American Championship: Posted 16 points with three 3-pointers and added four rebounds against Tulane. NIT: Scored 14 points with a team-high six assists and added two steals against Georgia Tech in First Round.

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE (2014-15)

Sat out and did not compete while attending classes at Houston Community College.

SOPHOMORE (2013-14 at Oregon)

Made 33 starts, averaging 9.4 points per game as the team's fourth-leading scorer... Reached double figure scoring in 16 games... Ranked third on the team in FGs made (116) and fourth in rebounds per game (3.2)... Starter in 69-of-70 games he's played in during his Oregon career... Shot 80.3 percent at the charity stripe, sinking 53-of-66 free throws... Scored season-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting against Western Carolina... Matched his season-high on Feb. 19 against Washington, scoring 17 points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting effort with two steals... Scored 13 points against Pacific and Cal Poly in the Global Sports Hardwood Challenge... Led team past Ole Miss in overtime with 13 points, six boards, two assists and a block... Scored 14 points with three assists in blowout victory over UC Irvine... Made the go-ahead lay-in with 35 seconds left in overtime against BYU (12-21), part of his 15 points... Stole the ball and scored a breakaway dunk with less than one second left in overtime, finishing with 11 points in win at Utah... Scored 16 points with four boards and two assists at Colorado... Scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with two assists and a steal against Stanford... Had 12 points with three rebounds and two assists at Arizona... Went 6-of-9 from the floor with 15 points in victory against Oregon State on Feb. 17... Scored 15 points on a 6-of-11 shooting display in victory over Arizona State on March 4.

FRESHMAN (2012-13 at Oregon)

Started 36 of Oregon's 37 games... Ranked second on the team in scoring (11.4 ppg) and fourth in rebounding (3.5 rpg)... Was named to the 2013 Kyle Macy Freshman All-America Team... A Pac-12 All-Tournament team selection after averaging 14.7 points per game for the tournament champions... Selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team following the regular season... Finalist for the Team USA U19 team... Scored a season high 23 points against Saint Louis in the NCAA Round of 32, hitting 5-of-6 three-pointers... Connected on eight field goals and scored 21 points against Oregon State on Jan. 6... Grabbed a career-best nine rebounds against Washington State on Jan. 23... Scored in double figures 22 times, including six straight to end the season... Shot 33 percent from behind the arc (47-of-143).

JACK YATES HIGH SCHOOL

Averaged 21 points and five rebounds per game as a senior... Named 2012 Greater Houston Player of the Year by Houston Chronicle... Selected as 4A All-State, All-Region 3 and All-District 21 in his senior season... Named team captain in 2011-12... Led JYHS to the 4A state title game, scoring 23 points in a losing effort... Registered 26 points in the semifinal round of the state tourney to send JYHS to the title game... Averaged 18 points and six rebounds as a junior... Recognized as the District 21 Newcomer of the Year... Also an All-District performer as a junior... Member of JYHS team that was a consensus No. 1 ranked prep team in the nation in 2009-10 ... Helped lead JYHS to a state title as a sophomore... Played prep basketball for Greg Wise... Played AAU basketball for Houston Hoops under the direction of coach Byron Gibson.

PERSONAL

Full name is Damyean Da'Kethe Dotson... Born in Houston... Son of Lorie Dotson... Majoring in sociology.