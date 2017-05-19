Bryce Alford: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

Position: G

College: UCLA

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 15.5

RPG: 2.5

APG: 2.6

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of UCLA Athletics

Career

Played in 141 career games, making 105 starts, through four seasons … started in each of UCLA’s 104 games from 2014-15 through 2016-17 … averaged 13.6 career points per game … also had career averages of 3.8 assists per game and 2.8 rebounds per game … set UCLA’s career record for most three-pointers made (329), eclipsing a record previously set by Jason Kapono (317 three-pointers from 2000-03) … finished his career at UCLA having set the top two single-season three-point marks – had a school-record 116 three-pointers as a senior after having made 93 triples as a sophomore in 2014-15 … completed his career as the school’s No. 5 all-time leading scorer with 1,922 career points … became UCLA’s only player to ever record over 1,700 career points and 500 assists … his career total of 537 assists ranked No. 6 on UCLA’s all-time list … also shot 82.5 percent from the free throw line (425-515), the school’s No. 7 all-time mark … scored in double figures in 96 career games, the fifth-highest mark in school history … his career total of 141 games played was tied for No. 4 on the all-time list with Norman Powell … made at least one three-pointer in 97 of 104 games over his final three seasons (2014-15 through 2016-17) … helped lead UCLA to a 6-3 mark in three trips to the NCAA Tournament (including three Sweet 16 appearances – 2014, 2015 and 2017).

2016-17

Started all 36 games … averaged 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game … secured first-team All-Pac-12 honors along with teammates Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf … ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.5 ppg) … also ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 in three-point field goal percentage (43.0 pct), No. 2 in three-pointers made per game (3.2) and No. 4 in free throw percentage (83.3 pct) … was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection by the Associated Press … also was one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award … made a school single-season record 116 three-pointers … made at least one three-pointer in 35 of 36 games, sinking at least two triples in 30 contests … registered career-highs in field goal percentage (44.7 pct) and three-point percentage (43.0 pct) during his senior season … totaled 92 assists and 35 turnovers (2.63 assist-turnover ratio) … scored in double figures in 28 of UCLA’s 36 games, including 17 of the team’s first 18 contests … recorded at least 20 points in 10 games, including a career-high 37 points in the team’s 104-89 win at Colorado (Jan. 12) … connected on 9 of 14 three-pointers in the win at Colorado, tying the school’s single-game record for most made three-pointers … secured Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career (week of Jan. 9-15), averaging 26.0 points in a pair of wins at Colorado and Utah … shot 56.7 percent from the field in the two road wins, knocking down 12 of 21 three-point field goal attempts (57.1 percent) … made eight three-pointers (on 14 attempts) in a home win over Washington, scoring 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field (March 1) … scored 26 points in a home victory against USC (Feb. 18), making 8 of 15 field goal attempts and 5 of 9 shots from three-point range.

2015-16

Started all 32 games … averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.7 steals in a team-leading 36.2 minutes per game … earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 Team accolades for the second consecutive year … ranked seventh in scoring in the Pac-12 (16.1 ppg), second in assists per game (5.2), second in assist-turnover ratio (2.7), second in free throw percentage (83.1) and fourth in three-point field goals made per game (2.3) … secured second-team NABC All-District 20 honors … tallied 93 assists and 30 turnovers in 18 Pac-12 games (3.1 assist-turnover ratio) … scored in double figures in 29 of UCLA’s 32 games, including each of the team’s final 14 contests … registered at least 20 points in eight games … scored a season-high 30 points in a double overtime loss at Washington in the team’s Pac-12 opener (Jan. 1) … in the loss at Washington, made 17 of 18 free throws, in addition to hitting a trio of three-pointers to extend the game – a three-pointer with 17 seconds left in regulation cut Washington’s lead to 69-68, a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining tied the game, 71-71, and a three-pointer with 13 seconds to play in the first overtime tied the contest, 83-83 … earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career (week of Jan. 4-10), after averaging 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in a pair of home wins over Arizona and Arizona State … recorded his third career double-double (of the point-assist variety), totaling 10 points and a season-high 11 assists with no turnovers in a win at Arizona State (Feb. 14) … became UCLA’s first player since Kyle Anderson (Jan. 23, 2014) to have a game with at least 10 assists and no turnovers … had two games with at least 10 assists – recorded 11 assists against Arizona State (Feb. 14) and 10 versus CSUN (Nov. 29) … scored 28 points and had six assists in a loss at home to Washington (Jan. 28) … registered 27 points, making 10 of 15 field goal attempts, in a win against Louisiana-Lafayette (Dec. 15) … scored 20 points and made 9 of 10 field goals in the Bruins’ 77-75 win over UNLV in a first-round game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational (Nov. 23) … made at least one three-pointer in 30 of UCLA’s 32 games.

2014-15

Started all 36 games … averaged 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.9 steals in a team-leading 36.3 minutes per game … earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 Team accolades … ranked eighth in scoring in the Pac-12 (15.4 ppg), fourth in assists per game (4.9), fifth in assist-turnover ratio (2.0), first in three-point field goals made per game (2.6), fourth in free throw percentage (83.8) and 10th in three-point field goal percentage (39.1) … established UCLA’s single-season records in three-pointers made (93) and three-pointers attempted (238) … tied UCLA’s single-game record with nine three-pointers in the Bruins’ 60-59 win over SMU in the NCAA Tournament (March 19) … that record tied Jason Kapono’s 9-for-11 three-point performance against Washington State on Jan. 4, 2003 … the nine three-pointers made against SMU established a school single-season postseason record (previous single-game high was five three-pointers) … against SMU, Alford shot 9-for-11 from three-point range, totaling 27 points in 39 minutes … finished the season with 1,307 minutes played, the second-highest single season total in school history (behind Russell Westbrook’s 1,318 minutes in 2007-08) … averaged a team-leading 36.3 minutes per game, the eighth-highest single-season average in program history … closed the season having made 18 of 32 three-pointers (56.3 percent) in UCLA’s five postseason games … scored a season-high 28 points and registered a career-best 13 assists (one turnover) in UCLA’s win over Nicholls State (Nov. 20) … scored in double figures in 29 of UCLA’s 36 games, including each of the team’s first 13 games … had two point-assist double-doubles – versus Montana State on Nov. 14 (18 points, 12 assists) and Nicholls State on Nov. 20 (28 points, 13 assists) …totaled at least 20 points in nine games … finished with 49 points in UCLA’s first weekend of the NCAA Tournament (two games), the program’s highest two-game point total in one NCAA Tournament since Reggie Miller scored 56 points in consecutive games during the 1987 NCAA Tournament … made at least one three-point field goal in 32 of 36 games … made at least two three-pointers in 27 of 36 games.

2013-14

Played in all 37 games, making one start (versus Oregon, Feb. 27) … averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.1 minutes per game as a freshman … secured Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors … ranked 15th in the Pac-12 in assists per game (2.8) … compiled a 2.13 assist turnover ratio (102 assists, 48 turnovers) … ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in free throw percentage (80.4 pct, 82-102) and was second on the team in that category … led UCLA in three-point field goal percentage (38.5, 47-122, minimum 1.0 three-pointer made per game) … … in Pac-12 games only, ranked second among Pac-12 players in free throw percentage (86.8 pct, 59-68) … scored in double figures in 10 games and eclipsed the 20-point plateau twice … his total of 47 three-point field goals ranked third in school history among UCLA freshmen … likewise, his 38.5 three-point field goal percentage ranks third among UCLA freshmen (behind Jason Kapono and Arron Afflalo, mimimum 1.0 three-pointer made per game) … scored a season-high 31 points in UCLA’s 87-83 double overtime loss to Oregon (Feb. 27) … shot 7-for-17 in that game, making 12 of 13 free throws in a season-high 49 minutes … single-game total of 31 points is the second-highest total by any UCLA freshman in school history (Don MacLean scored 41 against North Texas on Dec. 30, 1988) … single-game total of 31 points was the most by a UCLA freshman in a conference game (at the time) … scored 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting (and 4-of-6 from three-point range) in UCLA’s 34-point win over USC (Jan. 5) in his first-ever Pac-12 game … recorded a season-high six assists in three games … shot 59.1 percent (13-22) from the free throw line in UCLA’s first 13 games and shot 86.3 percent (69-80) from the free throw line in the team’s final 24 games … made at least one three-point field goal in 25 games.

High School

Four-year varsity basketball letterwinner at La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.) under head coach Frank Castillo … finished his high school career as New Mexico’s all-time single-season basketball scoring leader, totaling 1,050 points at La Cueva … eclipsed the previous New Mexico state record of 1,033 points set by 7-foot Nick Pino of Santa Fe St. Michael’s in 1963 … finished his high school career having scored 2,479 points … as a senior (2012-13), averaged 37.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 6.4 apg and 2.6 spg in leading La Cueva to a 22-6 overall record and appearance in the Class 5A quarterfinals … was named the 2013 Gatorade Player of the Year for New Mexico … secured Albuquerque Metro Player of the Year honors as a junior and senior … named the New Mexico Hall of Fame’s 2013 Male Athlete of the Year … also was named New Mexico “Mr. Basketball” by NMPreps.com in 2013 … as a junior (2011-12), averaged 24.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.2 apg and 2.0 spg … led La Cueva to the Class 5A state title game as a junior and to the state championship as a freshman (2009-10) … set La Cueva’s single-game scoring record on multiple occasions, scoring a career-high 52 points in a game against Eldorado on Feb. 19, 2013 ... also had a season-high 44 points in one game as a junior … off the court, volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics, the Ronald McDonald House Charities and as a youth basketball coach … participated in the USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Championship team training camp June 14-16, 2013, at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Personal

Full name: Bryce Alford … is the middle of Steve and Tanya Alford’s three children … father, Steve, served as UCLA’s head coach during his undergraduate career at UCLA … older brother, Kory, was his teammate during his first two seasons at UCLA … has one younger sister, Kayla … political science major.