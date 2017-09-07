Bogdanovic, Croatia Handle the Czech Republic

After falling to Spain on Tuesday, Bojan Bogdanovic and Croatia finished group play at EuroBasket 2017 on a high note Thursday, routing the Czech Republic 107-69. For the fourth time in five games, the Pacers forward led Croatia in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Bogdanovic was 8-of-10 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Croatia jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Croatia led 28-17 after the first quarter and by halftime it had extended its lead to 54-40.

Croatia led by 18 heading into the final period, where it put the finishing touches on the blowout by outscoring the Czech Republic 29-9. With a record of 4-1, Croatia finished Group C play in second place behind defending champion Spain.

Bogdanovic and his fellow countrymen now turn their attention to the 16-team knockout phase of the tournament. Croatia's first opponent will be Russia, who finished third in Group D. The teams will face off on September 10.

Croatia EuroBasket 2017 Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 - Croatia 67, Hungary 58 (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Croatia 74, Romania 58 (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Monday, Sept. 4 - Croatia 76, Montenegro 72 (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Croatia 73, Spain 79 (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Croatia 107, Czech Republic 69 (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Sunday, Sept. 10 - Croatia vs. Russia | 2:30 PM ET (Istanbul, Turkey)