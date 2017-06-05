Antonio Blakeney: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 222

Position: SG

College: LSU

Age: 20

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 17.2

RPG: 4.8

APG: 1.7

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of LSU Athletics

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2016-17)

Named second team All-SEC by league coaches … Improved scoring average by 4.6 points from freshman to sophomore season … Started 30-of-the-31 games, missing only the start at Auburn (Jan. 18) with a minor injury … Still came off the bench to play 31 minutes after going through warmups, scoring 13 points … Has started 54-of-64 games over two years … Played almost exact total minutes (1016, 1019), but averaged 32.9 minutes per game, fifth highest average in the league … Had 25 games scoring in double figures, 45 over two seasons … Had 14 games of 20 points or more, 22 over two years … Became the first LSU player since Marcus Thornton in 2008 to post six consecutive games of 20 points or more (Feb. 7-25) … In the six games had 31 at Kentucky (2/7), 21 vs. Arkansas (2/11), 29 at Ole Miss (2/14), 28 at Alabama (2/18), 29 vs. Auburn (2/21) and 20 at Georgia (2/25) … 31 point effort his third career game of 30 or more after two his freshman year … Made 194-of-424 field goals (45.8%), eighth best in the league, 53 treys … Averaged 17.2 points (fifth in the SEC), 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game … Had 14 games shooting 50 percent or better from the field … Had two games with double figure and his second career double double during the 20-point streak with 21 points and 12 rebounds versus Arkansas (2/11) … Five games, including three in SEC, with 10 or more field goals made … Had 24 points and 10 field goals in the win at Mizzou (1/4) … Nine games with three-or-more three-point field goals, including five at Ole Miss (5-7, 2/14) … Made consistent totals of 52 treys as a freshman 53 as a sophomore … After two seasons, just 52 career points shy of 1,000.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2015-16)

Played in all 33 games, starting 24 … Averaged 12.6 points per game and 3.4 rebounds a game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field (137-322) and 52-of-155 from the arc (33.5 percent) … For the season, made 89-of-119 (74.8 percent), including finishing the season making 31-of-32, including a streak of 28 straight makes … Started 13-of-the-first-14 and the final 10 of the season … Had 22 points in the opener against McNeese State (11/13) and a double double with 10 boards to earn the first SEC Freshman of the Week honors … Also had 22 against South Alabama in the third game of the season (11/19), hitting 7-of-11 field goals and four treys … Struggled from the arc in the mid-portion of the season, but became a more-important overall player in the success of the LSU offense in the second half of the season, scoring in double figures 14-of-the-final-18 games … 21 double figure scoring games total … In game before returning to starting lineup versus Mississippi State (2/6), hit 11-of-17 shots including four treys and 5-of-6 FTs to score 31 points in 34 minutes … Returned to lineup the next game at South Carolina and had 22 points … Earned his second league FOY award after scoring 22 at Arkansas (2/23) and another 30-point game, this time 32 against Florida (2/27) … Blakeney was 9-of-13 from the field with 2 treys, 12-of-17 from the line (including a game-clinching 8-of-8 in the final 28 seconds) … Over the final 11 games, raised scoring average from 9.5 to his final 12.6 points a game … Averaged 18.6 points per game over the final 11 games and 14-plus points in the 18-regular season SEC games.

AUSTRALIA TOUR (August 2015)

Started four of the five games and played an average of 29.2 minutes a game on the tour ... Posted 13.8 points for the five games (third on the team) and 6.2 rebounds (second on the team) ... Was 27-of-65 from the field (41.5 percent) with nine treys ... Had four games in double figures with 16 versus Newcastle All-Stars, 12 vs. Sydney Kings, a best of 22 versus the Queensland All-Stars and 10 in the win over Melbourne United ... Had a high of seven rebounds in three of the games.

PRIOR TO LSU

Prep All-American averaged 29 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the nationally-ranked Oak Ridge Pioneers in his senior campaign (2014-15) … Team finished 22-7, falling in the regional finals, under Coach Alex Jackson … Ranked the No. 3 shooting guard in ESPN national rankings … No. 13 overall by Rivals.com and No. 19 by 24/7sports.com … Class 8A Player of the Year and voted Mr. Basketball in the state of Florida … Orlando Sentinel’s 2015 all-area Player of the Year … McDonald’s All-American (2015) … Scored 14 points with four rebounds in the game in Chicago … Jordan Brands Classic A-A (2015) … Started and played 15 minutes for the winning West team in the game in Brooklyn with 11 points, 3 assists … Also named A-A by Slam Magazine (2015) … Scored 63 points in the season opener of his senior season ... Along with LSU teammate Ben Simmons, took part in inaugural NIKE Academy in California, the only true freshman among college players invited to participate ... Joined Simmons and Tim Quarterman at the adidas Global Nations event in Long Beach in July, 2015 ...

PERSONAL

Born October 4, 1996, in New York … Right handed … Nickname is “Tone” … Chose LSU because of “the family culture” … Mom is Tequisha Blakeney … Two brothers – Tyrieke Blakeney; Dontrez Jones … Major is sport administration … Loves to “shoot hoops” to relax … Hobbies include fishing … Favorite dessert is ice cream … Favorite TV show is “Family Guy” … Favorite pro basketball player is Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder … Regarding basketball superstitions, he said, “I am not superstitious” … Biggest Thrill in Sports: “winning.”