Amile Jefferson: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 197

Position: PF

College: Duke

Age: 24

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 10.9

RPG: 8.4

APG: 1.5

BLK: 1.9

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Duke Athletics

Career

Played in a program-record 150 games in a Duke uniform, including 103 starts, and averaged 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds; finished his career tied for seventh in NCAA history with 150 games played...Helped lead Duke to a 124-26 record in games in which he played, the third-most victories in program history...Went 67-2 (.971) at Cameron Indoor Stadium over the course of his career, the most home wins and second-best home winning percentage in Duke history...Played in 12 NCAA Tournament games, helping Duke win its fifth NCAA championship in 2015; owned career NCAA Tournament averages of 3.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks...Finished his career ranked third in Duke history in offensive rebounds (361), seventh in blocks (138), 11th in total rebounds (944) and 59th in scoring (1,079)...Capped his career with the second-best field goal percentage in Duke history at .620 (min. 300 FGM)...Just the 11th player in Duke history to amass 1,000 points and 900 rebounds in his career...Scored in double figures 49 times, had double-figure rebounds 29 times and compiled 17 double-doubles...A three-time team captain...The only player in Duke history to be named to the All-ACC Academic Team four times

2016-17

A Senior CLASS Award finalist and a first-team Senior CLASS Award All-American...Named to the All-ACC Tournament second team after averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks to help Duke become the first team to win four games in four days to take the championship...A Hall of Fame Tip-Off All-Tournament Team member after averaging 16.5 points and 15.0 rebounds in two games in Connecticut as Duke captured the tournament trophy...Named ACC Player of the Week once (12/12)...A member of the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award...Started all 35 games in which he played, averaging 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 29.7 minutes...For the season, ranked third in the ACC in blocks (1.9), fifth in double-doubles (9), sixth in total rebounds (8.4), eighth in defensive rebounds (6.0) and 10th in offensive rebounds (2.4)...Averaged 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in ACC play while dealing with a bruised foot...Ranked eighth in the ACC in blocks (1.4) and 14th in rebounds (6.7) in league games...Averaged a double-double in two NCAA Tournament games with 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds to go along with 4.5 block...Led Duke in rebounds 17 times and assists on five occasions...Posted 21 double-figure scoring games, 12 double-figure rebound games and nine double-doubles...Ranked 13th on Duke's single-season chart with a career-best 65 blocks...Had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the home win over Grand Canyon (11/12)...Scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots in Duke's win over Penn State in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off (11/19)...Put up 17 points and 15 rebounds in the win over No. 21 Rhode Island to claim the Hall of Fame Tip-Off title (11/20)...Tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in the home win over William & Mary (11/23)...Netted 17 points and 13 rebounds to help Duke beat Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (11/29)...Scored 20 points and handed out four assists in the home win over Maine (12/3)...Poured in a career-high 24 points to go with 15 rebounds and four blocks as Duke defeated No. 21 Florida at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic (12/6)...Posted 14 points and seven rebounds in the home win over Georgia Tech (1/4)...Had 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in the Blue Devils' home victory over Pittsburgh (2/4)...Recorded 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, collected seven rebounds and swatted five shots in the home win over Wake Forest (2/18)...Put up a double-double on Senior Night with 14 points and 11 boards in a win over No. 15 Florida State (2/28)...Opened the ACC Tournament with a double-double in the win over Clemson (3/8), finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds...Scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, secured five rebounds and blocked three shots as Duke defeated No. 22 Notre Dame to take the ACC Tournament crown (3/11)...Recorded 14 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high-tying six blocks against South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

2015-16

Member of the All-ACC Academic Team...Started the first nine games of the season, averaging 11.4 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting .683 from the floor...Missed the final 27 games of the season with a right foot fracture...Prior to his injury, led Duke in rebounds eight times and posted three double-doubles in nine games...Opened the season with a career high-tying 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting in a home win over Siena (11/13)...Scored 16 points and tied his career high with 15 rebounds against No. 2 Kentucky at the Champions Classic in Chicago (11/17)...Played a career high-tying 35 minutes in a home win over Indiana (12/2), finishing with 11 rebounds, a career-best eight assists and three blocks

2014-15

Member of the All-ACC Academic Team...Played in all 39 games, making 26 starts...Averaged 6.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting .631 from the floor...Ranked 20th in the ACC in rebound average (5.8) and led Duke in rebounds nine times...Ranked second on the team with an average of 2.3 offensive rebounds per game...Scored in double figures 10 times on the season and recorded three double-doubles...Averaged 2.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in the six NCAA Tournament games on Duke's run to the 2015 national title...Netted a career-high 19 points and added seven rebounds in a win at No. 6 Louisville (1/17)...Scored 13 points and blocked a career-high six shots in Duke's overtime home win over No. 15 North Carolina (2/18)...Provided a defensive spark with seven rebounds and three blocks in the win over No. 3 Wisconsin in the national championship game (4/6)

2013-14

Member of the All-ACC Academic Team...Played in all 35 games with 26 starts, averaging 6.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting .644 from the field...For the season, ranked fourth in the ACC in offensive rebounds per game (2.9) and 11th in total rebounds per game (6.9)...Raised his rebounding numbers to 7.2 total rebounds and 3.1 offensive boards per game in ACC play; ranked seventh in total rebounds and fourth in offensive rebounds in ACC action...Led Duke in rebounds 11 times on the season and posted eight games with double-figure boards...Scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting against Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago (11/12)...Tallied 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in a home win over Virginia (1/13)...Fueled a win at No. 18 Pittsburgh (1/27) with 14 points and 10 rebounds...Named to the ACC All-Tournament second team after averaging 7.7 points and 8.0 rebounds to help lead Duke to the championship game

2012-13

Member of the All-ACC Academic Team...Appeared in 32 games with seven starts, averaging 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds...Averaged 1.3 offensive rebounds per game, second-best on the team...Scored in double figures six times on the year...Recorded 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a home win over Maryland (1/26)...Scored a season-high 14 points in a home win over Boston College (2/24)

High School

Ranked as the No. 21 overall recruit in the 2012 high school class by Scout, as well as No. 25 by ESPN and No. 36 by Rivals...Selected for the 2012 McDonald's All-American Game, where he scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds...Named Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year and Philadelphia Inquirer Player of the Year as both a junior and senior...Led Friends Central to a 98-14 record and four Pennsylvania Independent Schools Tournament titles...Finished his high school career with 1,569 points, 839 rebounds and 189 blocks...A USA Today second-team All-USA as a senior in 2012 after averaging 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game...Led the 2011 NBPA Top 100 Camp in scoring with an average of 20.8 points per game...Averaged 19.4 points and 7.0 rebounds at the 2011 adidas Nations...Averaged 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game as a junior at Friends Central

Personal

Born Amile O. Jefferson on May 7, 1993, in Philadelphia...Son of Malcolm Musgrove and Quetta Jefferson...Father played basketball at Delaware State from 1992-94...Has a brother, Malcolm, and four sisters, Amoni, Amesa, Amea and Milan