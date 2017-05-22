Clavell, King Headline Nuggets Monday Draft Workout Class

The Nuggets held the first of many workouts with pro prospects on the UCHealth Practice Court at the Pepsi Center on Monday morning. It was the first of two consecutive days that feature local flare.

In attendance were Colorado State guard Gian Clavell, Colorado’s George King, Nelson Kahler from CSU-Pueblo, Erik Mika from BYU, Yante Maten from Georgia, and Jacob Wiley out of Eastern Washington.

Clavell was the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. The Rams came within a whisker of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

“I didn’t make as many shots as I normally do. I still shot it pretty well,” Clavell said. “Thankfully, the Denver Nuggets gave me the opportunity to workout for them.”

Clavell will also work out with the Houston Rockets, he said. He was one of the best two-way players in the conference, also garnering first-team all-conference and all-defensive team honors.

“I’m just excited and blessed,” Clavell said. “I’m from Fort Collins. It would be a dream come true playing for the Denver Nuggets. Hoping for the best.”

Clavell said he wanted to put his effort on full display in front of decision-makers.

“They know I can make shots,” he said. “My pick-and-roll game, my defense. If I come in the game, I’m coming in the game to change the game. I have to change the pace, not just keep it the same. So, effort, leadership, defense in the pick-and-roll game.”

King is going through the workout process before returning for his senior season at Colorado. He wants to collect all of the information he can about his game to take back and work on before entering the NBA Draft process for real next spring.