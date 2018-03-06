Nuggets Fall to Hot-Shooting Mavericks

DALLAS – Devastating 3-point shooting had been the Nuggets’ thing. But on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks took that page from the Nuggets script and ran with it.

Dallas made 15-of-27 3-pointers, and the Nuggets could not withstand the barrage of long range shots, eventually falling 118-107, which snapped a four-game road winning streak.

“A very disappointing effort,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “A very disappointing defensive effort, and we’ve just got to go home and try to get one (on Wednesday).”

The bulk of the damage was done by two players – star forward Dirk Nowitzki and guard Yogi Ferrell. Together, they combined to make all of their first 10 3-point attempts and finished a combined 11-of-14 from the arc. Ferrell finished with a season-high 24 points.

“Those guys played well,” Malone said. “So, tip your hat and give them some credit.”

The Nuggets finished the three-game road trip 2-1.

The Nuggets had a 62-58 lead at halftime after outscoring the Mavericks 37-29 in the second quarter. But Dallas turned the tables quickly in the third quarter, and held the Nuggets to just 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

Wilson Chandler led the Nuggets with 21 points. Will Barton had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Paul Millsap had 12 points and six rebounds, but hit just 3-of-10 shots from the field. Gary Harris had 11 points, and Mason Plumlee, Malik Beasley and Trey Lyles each had 10 points.

“Overall, our effort was lacking, it was a bad game for us,” Malone said. “But there were certain individuals that I thought had good games.”

Christopher Dempsey: christohper.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter