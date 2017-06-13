Nuggets GM Tim Connelly Discusses NBA Draft, Free Agency and Nikola Jokić on Altitude Sports Radio

Nuggets GM Tim Connelly joined Vic Lombardi on Altitude Sports Radio on Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming NBA Draft, NBA free agency, the current state of the NBA, and Nikola Jokić.

First turning to the NBA Draft which is right around the corner, Lombardi asked Connelly to give some insight into the Nuggets approach for the NBA Draft.

“We have a handful more of workouts, we’re bringing a bunch guys at the end of this week, then watch a bunch of tape and work the phones. A large part of our analysis is done, we just have make sure our order makes sense and get a better sense of what’s going to happen before and after the draft.”

“Anything can certainly can happen, we’re almost try to be aggressive. There’s a couple guys we’d be pretty motivated to move up for, but it’s difficult to get to different areas of this draft. “

Lombardi then moved the discussion to free agency which begins on July 1st. Connelly described his plan of action once free agency opens.

“I think we’ll dive in for a couple guys, and certainly our own guys are obviously extremely important and they’ll take priority. But there’s two or three guys we’ll be extremely aggressive with. What we don’t want to do is sign guys to sign guys, and overpay for role players. There are a couple guys we think could be difference makers and we’ll make good pitches to those guys, but if those don’t work out then we’ll essentially step back a little bit and let the market develop.

Lombardi then asked Connelly to explain how the free agency market works. The Nuggets GM detailed how these deals are done once the market opens.

“It depends, it can take shape numerous ways. If I have a direct relationship, I’ll reach out the player. As you know, I’m not always the most serious guy so it would probably be through humor and gauge their interest. Sometimes, an agent will reach out to us. This offseason it’s been encouraging, we’ve had a number of agents reach out to us and say “my guy would really like to play with Nikola Jokić.” I think that speaks well to our future. When guys want to play with someone, it’s encouraging. Sometimes you’re option B or C and you’re strictly leverage. We could have a lot of money to spend or you could be capped out. Sometimes you get those call you sense it’s leverage and you don’t want to be used, you don’t waste your time or your organizations time, but it really depends on the player and the relationship we have internally.”

Expanding on his comment about players wanting to play with Jokić, Connelly lastly added:

“The Nikola Jokić story never ceases to amaze. I think the way he plays, we’ll have plenty of players league wide taking notice, like we already have, wanting to play with him.”

Listen to the full interview above.