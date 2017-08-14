2017-18 Season Ticket Open House

The Denver Nuggets will host a Season Ticket Open House, Saturday August 19th at Pepsi Center from 10am-2pm. Fans from the general public are invited to come and select their seat location and purchase 2017-18 Nuggets Gold365 Season Ticket Membership packages.

Nuggets Season Ticket Memberships can be purchased with payment plans and seats in the lower bowl start at just $31 per game.

All fans attending should park in the Camry Lot.

For more information call 303.287.DUNK or RSVP here.