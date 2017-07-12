Nuggets Take Down Rockets in Summer League Tournament Play

The 23rd seeded Denver Nuggets knocked off the 10 seed Houston Rockets this afternoon in Las Vegas. Led by a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds from Torrey Craig and 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists from Monte Morris, the Nuggets came out on the right side of the contest, 87-81.

The Nuggets held the Rockets to 12 points in the first quarter and didn’t look back from there. The team briefly trailed late in the third but surged at the beginning of the fourth quarter to an 11-point lead.

The Nuggets will move on to play the Brooklyn Nets in Summer League play.