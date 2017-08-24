Join Rocky at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Teddy Bear Patrol

Join Rocky on Saturday, August 26th from 10:30AM to 1:00PM MT at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children for the Teddy Bear Patrol.

All are invited to a ceremony where first responders from Denver Fire, Denver Police and local EMS agencies will receive collected teddy bears to give to children in times of need. Representing the Nuggets will be SuperMascot Rocky and community ambassador Mark Randall.

The event is family oriented and will feature animals from the Denver Zoo, mascots, and a chance for kids to check out a fire truck, police cruiser, and ambulance.