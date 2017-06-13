Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
Denver Nuggets
Presented by Western Union
Presented by
Menu
Tickets
Team
Roster
Leaders
Team Stats
Player Stats
Media Guide
Staff Directory
Schedule
2017-18 Schedule
Watch Parties
News
News Archive
Game Notes
Podcasts
Photo Galleries
Dancer Galleries
Newsletter Sign-Up
Dempsey's Deliveries
Nuggets Text Club
Nuggets Live
Denver Nuggets International
Video
All Videos
Highlights
Nuggets Live
Community
YouTube
Nuggets 360
Game Night
Dancers
SuperMascot Rocky
Elevation Dunk Squad
Skyline Drumline
Avaya Fan Engagement Team
In-Game Hosts
DJ Bedz
PA Announcer
Game Night FAQs
Fans
Mobile App
Nuggets GoldMine
Infographics
King Soopers Honorary Hero of the Game
Summer Caravan
Community
Charity Events
Educational and Athletic Programs
Jr. Nuggets
Donations
Community Ambassadors
License Plate
Kroenke Sports Charities Facebook
Community Report
Program Sales
Store
Jerseys
Hats
Men's
Women's
Kids'
Novelties
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
Social Menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
tumblr
Test Your Nuggets Draft History Knowledge
Posted: Jun 13, 2017
Facebook
Google Plus
Twitter
How well do you know the Nuggets Draft history? Test your knowledge!
Tags
Nuggets
,
2017 NBA Draft
Related Content
Nuggets
What to Watch for as the Nuggets Face the Bulls
November 30, 2017
UCHealth Update: November 30th
November 30, 2017
Western Union Game Preview: Nuggets vs Bulls
November 30, 2017
2017 NBA Draft
New Acquisition Trey Lyles Looks Forward to Fresh Start with Nuggets
June 23, 2017
Tyler Lydon's First Interview as a Denver Nugget
June 23, 2017
Second Time the Charm as Nuggets Nab Trey Lyles on Draft Night
June 23, 2017