Q&A with Draft Prospects: Amile Jefferson, Amida Brimah, Isaiah Hicks, Laurynas Birutis, Matt Jones, Terrance Ferguson

AJ: Amile Jefferson

AB: Amida Brimah

IH: Isaiah Hicks

LB: Laurynas Birutis

MJ: Matt Jones

TF: Terrance Ferguson

MillieAB, that’s about it.Yeah, one is MA and then variations of Z, Isa, a lot of that.No, not really.Uh, Matty Ice.TFerg, Fergie, 2K, T.

Favorite childhood cartoon?

AJ: I would say SpongeBob.

AB: Tom and Jerry

IH: I have a lot, honestly. I still watch SpongeBob.

LB: Simpsons, I think.

MJ: The Fairly Oddparents.

TF: I think it’s called CatDog? And Ed, Edd N Eddie.

Favorite pizza topping?

AJ: Pepperoni.

AB: I go with just cheese.

IH: Pepperoni, keep it simple.

LB: I’d go pepperoni.

MJ: Pineapples, and people who don’t like them aren’t living life.

TF: Pepperoni. And no pineapple. I don’t know why people put pineapple on their pizza, it’s disgusting.

Biggest pet peeve?

AJ: I really don’t have any! I like people.

AB: Lazy people.

IH: I really can’t think of any.

LB: People who talk really loud.

MJ: Snoring.

TF: People who smacking their food when they eat.

Best movie of all time?

AJ: Either Fight Club or He Got Game.

AB: Coming to America.

IH: I can’t really pick one, so I’ll pick a genre. I like superhero movies.

LB: Shawshank Redemption.

MJ: The Book of Life.

TF: Woah, that’s tough! I think it’s got to be Glory Road though.

Favorite NBA player growing up?

AJ: My favorite NBA player growing up was Allen Iverson.

AB: Growing up I liked Dikembe Mutombo.

IH: Of course, Michael Jordan.

MJ: Kobe.

TF: Definitely Allen Iverson.

If you could be any superhero, who would be and why?

AJ: Superman

AB: hmmm… probably Superman.

IH: I want to say Flash.

LB: Probably Superman.

MJ: Batman, I like his movies.

TF: I would be Superman.

What would be your perfect pet and why?

AJ: My perfect pet would be one of those Shiba Inu puppies, I like how they look. They are really cute.

AB: A horse. I like horses.

IH: A Siberian Husky. Even though I’m afraid of dogs, I feel like they would be really cool.

LB: I’ve got two cats at home, so probably a cat.

MJ: A dog, they are just so cute. And probably a Husky, they are good companions.

TF: I already have the perfect pet, he’s a little English Bulldog. His name is Dallas. And I have a girl named Kona.

If you have to sing a song at karaoke, what do you sing?

AJ: I would probably sing You Don’t Have To Call by Usher.

AB: I think I’m good at singing country music, so I would sing Cop Car by Sam Hunt.

IH: That’s a tough one because I’d be too nervous to sing. No words would come out of my mouth.

LB: I wouldn’t sing, no, no, not for me.

MJ: Irreplaceable, that just came into my head.

TF: I would sing, Thinkin Bout You by Frank Ocean.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would you eat?

AJ: Definitely a philly cheese steak.

AB: Jollof, it’s an African meal.

LB: Easy, pizza.

MJ: A burger from Whataburger.

TF: Chicken Alfredo. From anywhere, that’s my go to dish. It’s so good.

Who would play you in a movie about your life?

AJ: Everybody says André 3000.

AB: Morgan Freeman, maybe?

IH: Tony Bradley, everyone always says he’s just like me.

LB: I don’t know, somebody really tall.

MJ: Will Smith.

TF: Myself. I’m the only person who could play me.

If you could play any instrument what would it be?

AJ: I wish I could play piano. I want to play any song by John Legend.

AB: Guitar.

IH: Drums.

LB: Maybe guitar, that sounds good.

MJ: Piano.

TF: Flute. I heard a Future song that has flute in it and I want to play that so bad.