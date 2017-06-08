Q&A with Draft Prospects: Amile Jefferson, Amida Brimah, Isaiah Hicks, Laurynas Birutis, Matt Jones, Terrance Ferguson
AJ: Amile Jefferson
AB: Amida Brimah
IH: Isaiah Hicks
LB: Laurynas Birutis
MJ: Matt Jones
TF: Terrance Ferguson
Nicknames?
AJ: Millie
AB: AB, that’s about it.
IH: Yeah, one is MA and then variations of Z, Isa, a lot of that.
LB: No, not really.
MJ: Uh, Matty Ice.
TF: TFerg, Fergie, 2K, T.
Favorite childhood cartoon?
AJ: I would say SpongeBob.
AB: Tom and Jerry
IH: I have a lot, honestly. I still watch SpongeBob.
LB: Simpsons, I think.
MJ: The Fairly Oddparents.
TF: I think it’s called CatDog? And Ed, Edd N Eddie.
Favorite pizza topping?
AJ: Pepperoni.
AB: I go with just cheese.
IH: Pepperoni, keep it simple.
LB: I’d go pepperoni.
MJ: Pineapples, and people who don’t like them aren’t living life.
TF: Pepperoni. And no pineapple. I don’t know why people put pineapple on their pizza, it’s disgusting.
Biggest pet peeve?
AJ: I really don’t have any! I like people.
AB: Lazy people.
IH: I really can’t think of any.
LB: People who talk really loud.
MJ: Snoring.
TF: People who smacking their food when they eat.
Best movie of all time?
AJ: Either Fight Club or He Got Game.
AB: Coming to America.
IH: I can’t really pick one, so I’ll pick a genre. I like superhero movies.
LB: Shawshank Redemption.
MJ: The Book of Life.
TF: Woah, that’s tough! I think it’s got to be Glory Road though.
Favorite NBA player growing up?
AJ: My favorite NBA player growing up was Allen Iverson.
AB: Growing up I liked Dikembe Mutombo.
IH: Of course, Michael Jordan.
MJ: Kobe.
TF: Definitely Allen Iverson.
If you could be any superhero, who would be and why?
AJ: Superman
AB: hmmm… probably Superman.
IH: I want to say Flash.
LB: Probably Superman.
MJ: Batman, I like his movies.
TF: I would be Superman.
What would be your perfect pet and why?
AJ: My perfect pet would be one of those Shiba Inu puppies, I like how they look. They are really cute.
AB: A horse. I like horses.
IH: A Siberian Husky. Even though I’m afraid of dogs, I feel like they would be really cool.
LB: I’ve got two cats at home, so probably a cat.
MJ: A dog, they are just so cute. And probably a Husky, they are good companions.
TF: I already have the perfect pet, he’s a little English Bulldog. His name is Dallas. And I have a girl named Kona.
If you have to sing a song at karaoke, what do you sing?
AJ: I would probably sing You Don’t Have To Call by Usher.
AB: I think I’m good at singing country music, so I would sing Cop Car by Sam Hunt.
IH: That’s a tough one because I’d be too nervous to sing. No words would come out of my mouth.
LB: I wouldn’t sing, no, no, not for me.
MJ: Irreplaceable, that just came into my head.
TF: I would sing, Thinkin Bout You by Frank Ocean.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would you eat?
AJ: Definitely a philly cheese steak.
AB: Jollof, it’s an African meal.
LB: Easy, pizza.
MJ: A burger from Whataburger.
TF: Chicken Alfredo. From anywhere, that’s my go to dish. It’s so good.
Who would play you in a movie about your life?
AJ: Everybody says André 3000.
AB: Morgan Freeman, maybe?
IH: Tony Bradley, everyone always says he’s just like me.
LB: I don’t know, somebody really tall.
MJ: Will Smith.
TF: Myself. I’m the only person who could play me.
If you could play any instrument what would it be?
AJ: I wish I could play piano. I want to play any song by John Legend.
AB: Guitar.
IH: Drums.
LB: Maybe guitar, that sounds good.
MJ: Piano.
TF: Flute. I heard a Future song that has flute in it and I want to play that so bad.