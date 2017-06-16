Q&A with Draft Prospects: Edrice Adebayo, Ismael Bako, Ike Iroegbu, Przemek Karnowski, Kennedy Meeks, and Jaren Sina
EA: Edrice "Bam" Adebayo
IB: Ismael Bako
II: Ike Iroegbu
PK: Przemek Karnowski
KM: Kennedy Meeks
JS: Jaren Sina
Nicknames?
EA: Bam.
IB: Issy.
II: Ikers, Ikey, Kenna, Young Ike, and Hollywood.
PK: I've had so many nicknames because my name is so complicated like PK.
KM: K, president, ASAP.
JS: J-Siny.
Favorite childhood cartoon?
EA: Tom & Jerry.
IB: Spongebob.
II: Static Shock.
PK: Tom & Jerry.
KM: Catdog.
JS: Johnny Bravo.
Favorite pizza topping?
EA: Pepperoni.
IB: Pineapples
II: Bacon.
PK: Pineapple.
KM: Pepperoni.
JS: Buffalo chicken.
Best movie of all time?
EA: Step Brothers.
IB: Remember the Titans.
II: Above the Rim.
PK: Shawshank Redemption.
KM: Forrest Gump or Space Jam.
JS: Good Fellas.
Favorite NBA player growing up?
EA: Kevin Garnett.
IB: Julius Erving.
II: Derrick Rose.
PK: Shaquille O'Neal
JS: Michael Jordan.
If you could be any superhero, who would be?
EA: Superman.
IB: Superman.
II: Static Shock.
PK: Batman.
KM: The Hulk.
JS: Superman.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would you eat?
EA: How big is this meal? I'm taking baked ziti, caesar salad, two liters of green apple Gatorade, and a small piece of cheesecake.
IB: Rice with chicken.
II: My mom's lasagna.
PK: Some kind of Polish meal or Polish soup like borscht.
KM: Pineapples.
JS: Tacos.
If you could play any instrument what would it be?
EA: Piano.
IB: Piano.
II: Piano.
PK: Saxophone.
JS: Piano.