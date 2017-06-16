Q&A with Draft Prospects: Edrice Adebayo, Ismael Bako, Ike Iroegbu, Przemek Karnowski, Kennedy Meeks, and Jaren Sina

EA: Edrice "Bam" Adebayo

IB: Ismael Bako

II: Ike Iroegbu

PK: Przemek Karnowski

KM: Kennedy Meeks

JS: Jaren Sina

EA: Bam.

IB: Issy.

II: Ikers, Ikey, Kenna, Young Ike, and Hollywood.

PK: I've had so many nicknames because my name is so complicated like PK.

KM: K, president, ASAP.

JS: J-Siny.

Favorite childhood cartoon?

EA: Tom & Jerry.

IB: Spongebob.

II: Static Shock.

PK: Tom & Jerry.

KM: Catdog.

JS: Johnny Bravo.

Favorite pizza topping?

EA: Pepperoni.

IB: Pineapples

II: Bacon.

PK: Pineapple.

KM: Pepperoni.

JS: Buffalo chicken.

Best movie of all time?

EA: Step Brothers.

IB: Remember the Titans.

II: Above the Rim.

PK: Shawshank Redemption.

KM: Forrest Gump or Space Jam.

JS: Good Fellas.

Favorite NBA player growing up?

EA: Kevin Garnett.

IB: Julius Erving.

II: Derrick Rose.

PK: Shaquille O'Neal

JS: Michael Jordan.

If you could be any superhero, who would be?

EA: Superman.

IB: Superman.

II: Static Shock.

PK: Batman.

KM: The Hulk.

JS: Superman.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would you eat?

EA: How big is this meal? I'm taking baked ziti, caesar salad, two liters of green apple Gatorade, and a small piece of cheesecake.

IB: Rice with chicken.

II: My mom's lasagna.

PK: Some kind of Polish meal or Polish soup like borscht.

KM: Pineapples.

JS: Tacos.

If you could play any instrument what would it be?

EA: Piano.

IB: Piano.

II: Piano.

PK: Saxophone.

JS: Piano.