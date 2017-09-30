Hot Three-Point Shooting Nuggets Sprint by Warriors in Preseason Opener

The Nuggets opened the preseason in style, notching a 108-102 win over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., behind a big game from newcomer Paul Millsap and hot shooting from the 3-point line.

Millsap scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 25 minutes of action. The Nuggets’ prized free agent signee hit shots from all over the court, showing effectiveness on the block and all the way out to the 3-point line. Millsap nailed 4-of-6 shots from beyond the arc, the bulk of which came in a third quarter that the Nuggets closed on a 16-2 run to take a lead they never relinquished.

The Nuggets hit 13-of-28 shots from the 3-point line overall, making 46 percent from the arc. Emmanuel Mudiay transferred his solid play in training camp at CU Boulder to the game, finishing with 19 points and six assists in 28 minutes off the bench. He made 6-of-10 shots overall, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Other Nuggets in double figures included Mason Plumlee, who had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds; Nikola Jokić, who had 12 points and six rebounds; and Will Barton, who had 10 points and five rebounds.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 11 points, but on 3-of-12 shooting.

The Nuggets return to action on Monday with the first of two consecutive games at the L.A. Lakers.

Christopher Dempsey